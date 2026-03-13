This Gorgeous Custom Casio Watch Pays Tribute to Nikon

After the roaring success of the Casio M-Edition watch, PPP Cameras is back with the N168 — a custom Casio inspired by Nikon cameras.

Inspired by the classic Nikon black and yellow color scheme that’s present in the Japanese company’s logo and notably on its camera straps, the N168 “blends precision design with classic photographic style.”

“Completing the look is a canvas watch strap with yellow stitching accents, inspired by the iconic camera straps supplied with Nikon cameras,” PPP cameras say.

The N168 is available in three variations: chrome, black, and titanium.

Each timepiece is hand-customized by PPP Cameras founder and expert camera repairer Pierro Pozella. The N168 is available for pre-order now and they are expected to ship mid to late May.

The N168 follows the custom Casio M-Edition, also from PPP Cameras, earlier this year. The M-Edition is inspired by Leica’s iconic line of M cameras, featuring a red dot that is a nod to the long-running rangefinder cameras. That timepiece clearly did well because after the first two batches were dispatched to customers, a third batch was announced and they’re expected to ship in April.

PPP Cameras is based in Birmingham, U.K., and operates out of a brick-and-mortar store that also processes film. PPP also offers camera repairs.

In a recent article for Monocle magazine, Pozella reveals that he receives broken film cameras every day and spends hours poring over each instrument as he uses his expertise to fix them one by one.

“When I was about 15, I started volunteering in a charity shop,” he tells Monocle. “It had all of these cameras that had been donated. The people who ran the place told me that, if they were broken, I could take them home to see if I could mend them — and that any that were impossible to patch up, I could keep.”

But Pozella is now using his skillset to create custom watches that photographers will love.

The N168 Titanium and Chrome are both priced at £150 ($200), while the Black edition is priced at £170 ($225). To order one, head to the PPP Cameras website.

Image credits: Photographs courtesy of PPP Cameras.