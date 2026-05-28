Crafty Lens Cap for Leica M Hides AirTags

To paraphrase Jane Austen, it is a truth universally acknowledged that a photographer in possession of valuable equipment must be in want of protection against theft. It’s just part of the reason why Apple’s AirTags have become so popular.

Now, PPP Cameras from Birmingham, U.K., have designed a lens cap and a body cap for the Leica M system that can discreetly house an AirTag for added peace of mind.

Some thieves will look to see if an AirTag is present on their stolen loot, so an innocuous part where one of the slim tracking devices can slip into unnoticed is no bad thing.

The Leica M body cap is branded with PPP, and as well as guarding against the precious internals of an M-mount camera, it has a secret compartment that can be unscrewed at the back of the lens cap where there is space for an AirTag.

The Leica M rear lens cap has a similar design that can also be unscrewed. A thief rifling through your gear would likely never notice that an AirTag is being held inside.

The example that PPP shows is the lens cap on a silver Leica 35mm f/1.4 Summilux-M ASPH lens. One of those can set you back over $7,000 so a little extra security seems like a no-brainer.

Speaking of price, the AirTag body cap comes in at just £30 ($40) while the AirTag lens cap is priced up at £35 ($47). Both items are available from the PPP Cameras’ website under Leica.

The lens caps aren’t the only clever accessory that the Pierro Pozella of PPP Cameras has come up with for Leica: last year, PetaPixel reported on how Pozella designed a screen cover for the Leica M10 and M11 to give photographers a more “filmic way of shooting.”

Pozella, who started out his career as a camera repairer, also came up with a stunning, Leica-inspired watch that features a red dot in homage to the iconic brand’s long-running rangefinder cameras. He followed that up with a custom Casio watch that pays tribute to Nikon, featuring a black and yellow color scheme.

Image credits: PPP Cameras