This Stunning Custom Casio Watch is Inspired by Leica

PPP Cameras in the U.K. has come up with a stunning timepiece that is perfect for the Leica enthusiast who wants to make it to photo shoots on time.

The Casio M-Edition is inspired by Leica’s iconic line of M cameras, featuring a red dot that is a nod to the long-running rangefinder cameras.

PPP Cameras, based in Birmingham, England, says the watch “blends precision design with classic photographic style.”

As well as the striking custom red dial that echoes Leica’s signature red dot, it also features custom red LEDs for the watch light, which, PPP says, is “reminiscent of a camera’s internal light meter.”

“Completing the look with a leather watch strap, mirroring the leatherette of the cameras,” adds PPP.

The Casio M-Edition comes in two colors: Black and Chrome. The piece itself is based off the Casio AE1200.

Independent operation PPP Cameras have a knack for coming up with compelling custom camera equipment: last year, the lab developed a screen cover for the Leica M10 and Leica M11 to give photographers a more “filmic way of shooting.”

“Although I appreciate the camera’s intended design, for me being able to see the screen as I was shooting became an unnecessary distraction, which impacted how I approached taking images,” Pozella said of the design.

Pierro Pozella of PPP Cameras started out life as a repairer, but has since branched out into developing film, setting up a brick and mortar store in Birmingham.

Watches designed for photographers do come along from time to time: last year, the Nodus Obscura announced itself as the first mechanical watch to integrate an exposure gauge for film photographers who don’t have a light meter.

Made in partnership with Beers and Cameras, the patented timepiece’s exposure gauge is based on the Sunny 16 rule, a classic photography guideline for estimating exposure settings in daylight without a light meter.

The Casio M-Edition from PPP Cameras is available from its website and retails at £150 ($200).