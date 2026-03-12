I Hate Alphy, Sony Alpha India’s AI-Generated Photographer Rodent

Meet Alphy, Sony Alpha India’s new AI-generated rodent mascot. Alphy loves his Sony Alpha camera, traveling the world, capturing beautiful photos, and being an affront to human creativity.

Last week, Sony Alpha India’s official Instagram account posted the Reel below, and, to the surprise of nobody who has paid any attention to what happens when companies in the creative industry hop into bed with generative AI, it wasn’t well received.

“Meet Alphy, the tiniest traveller with a big eye for moments,” Sony Alpha India writes. “With his Sony Alpha, every adventure turns into a frame worth remembering rich colors, beautiful details, and stories waiting to be told.” The account then invites people to “Follow Alphy’s journey across the world.”

Hard pass.

I understand that this type of AI slop has unfortunately become commonplace and that Sony Alpha’s broader social media efforts have generally done an excellent job at highlighting real people creating incredible work, but that arguably makes it worse.

Many exceptional human artists use Sony Alpha cameras to make beautiful photos. Why not highlight them rather than slap some prompts together and give a chipmunk (or maybe Alphy is less Alvin and more Sandy Cheeks from “Spongebob”) a Sony camera and a variety of shirts? Maybe generate Alphy some pants next time. Maybe, and this is a crazy idea, so bear with me, Sony Alpha India could even hire actual artists to create a charming mascot and animate fun social media content.

“@sonyalpha make them take this down,” filmmaker and photographer Patrick Tomasso commented on Sony Alpha India’s post.

Another photographer, Karthik Subramaniam, accused Sony Alpha India of deleting comments critical of the account’s AI use.

“You keep deleting comments that disagree on your use of AI instead of addressing it. Classy,” Subramaniam wrote.

This one got Sony Alpha India’s attention.

“We understand concerns being raised,” the company writes. “While Alphy is a storytelling character, the focus will always remain on the incredible creators using our cameras.”

Demonstrably false, as evidenced by the focus not not being on incredible creators and instead being on an AI-generated rodent with a camera.

“So a camera brand whose market is humans being creative with their gear decided to make their mascot AI the opposite of human creativity. Thats sad,” cinematographer Ricardo Neiva commented.

It is sad. It’s also stupid and irritating. It’s not just an AI-generated animal in an Instagram Reel that’s so frustrating about this; it’s that the fact this exists at all reflects a fundamental lack of respect for human artists. Alphy is just a dumb, soulless symptom of a much greater problem.

Image credits: Sony Alpha India