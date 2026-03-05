I Tried to Shoot a Soccer Game on Film with Manual Focus

When I was sent a new 35mm film to try out called Harman Switch Azure, my brain went: ‘It’s a blue film, so I’m going to shoot my local soccer team, whose nickname is Blues.’ Makes perfect sense? Maybe not.

My film camera is a 1976 Canon AE-1, so when Blues, officially named Birmingham City, graciously accepted my application to come and shoot an FA Cup game, it was then when the scale of my task began to dawn: I only had a 35mm and a 50mm lens, oh, and how on Earth was I going to shoot a fast-paced sport using manual focus? Perhaps I’d been watching too many Expired Film Club videos. In any case, I went and bought a cheap 135mm lens and headed to the stadium.

The Weather in England

As game day approached, I was obsessively checking the weather: rain was forecast all day. Of course this is England in February, so what do you expect? But the 125 box speed also gave me pause for thought as I wondered whether it would even be bright enough despite the midday start time. I decided to buy some faster film, Kodak Ultramax 400, to bring along with me.

I arrived at St. Andrews @ Knighthead Park as the heavens opened. I shot the fans arriving, the empty stadium primed for action, and the players warming up. The action began and I took my seat right next to the field. Mercifully, the rain stopped right around game time and stayed mostly dry throughout.

Before the game had even kicked off, I had already shot one roll of the Harman Switch Azure, so I figured it would be a good time to load the Kodak UltraMax 400. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric: 28,000 people singing and cheering. Changing film in that environment is totally different from when you’re quietly sitting in your home.

Shooting Sports on Manual Focus

My plan was to focus on a particular spot and wait for the action to come to me. But as the players buzzed around in front of me, I wanted to capture what was happening so I tried to follow. It was then that I noticed how tiny the turn of the focus wheel was from 50 feet to 100 feet, which was exactly where most of the action was taking place. The precision required was way out of skill range; I was flying blind, and I just had to hope for the best. Here’s what I got on the Kodak UltraMax.

As you can see, it was a mixed bag. I was trying to be economical with my shots because my Kodak Ultramax only had 24 exposures. I think I got more joy toward the end of the game as the players were tiring and the action was slowing. I just wish they had stood still long enough for me to focus on them.

Psychedelic Soccer

As I explain in my article about Harman Switch Azure, if I had my time again, I wouldn’t have shot a soccer game on this particular film; it just doesn’t suit it. I was hoping that the Azure film was going to accentuate the blues, like the Harman Red film does to reds, but it turns out I paid a little too much attention to the ‘Azure’ and not enough to ‘Switch.’ That’s right, the Blues came out orange.

After some dismay, I decided to have a play in Photoshop and spin the hue sliders. I found that it was possible to make Birmingham City’s shirt the royal shade of blue it ought to be. The one problem? It made the greens — which is the one color that doesn’t switch on the film — a kind of purple. Far from perfect.

I admitted defeat and accepted the color was never going to be to my liking. So in one final throw of the dice, I decided to convert them to black and white. I’m personally not a big fan of monochrome, but you can’t deny they look a bit more… normal.

Eye-Opening Experience

I used to shoot Birmingham City games back when I was an agency press photographer circa 2011. So I knew the layout and what’s expected of you. I had to sit on one side of the stadium and was discouraged from moving around too much. Although in some stadiums you’re not allowed to move at all, so this relative freedom is most welcome.

The game itself was fantastic. Blues were playing Premier League outfit Leeds United in the 4th round of the FA Cup — the oldest football competition in the world. Birmingham took Leeds all the way, the game eventually being decided by a penalty shootout, which, unfortunately, Blues lost.

But after 15 years away from the action, I got a real buzz doing my old job again. Quite a few of the other photographers asked me what the heck I was doing with a film camera, but they were all kind and curious. A friend of mine who was a paying punter inside the stadium said I looked ridiculous with my tiny camera standing next to real photographers with their massive 600mm lenses.

Speaking of other photographers, kudos to the sports snappers in the mid-20th century who actually shot on manual focus film cameras. I can tell you from experience, they must have been thrilled when autofocus was announced in the mid-1980s.