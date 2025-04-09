Harman Red 125 Film Review: Paint the Town Red

A triptych image with a skateboarder mid-jump in front of a building, people walking by a canal under a bridge with birds flying, and a historic tall building. The entire image has a red-orange filter with an inset of the "HARIMAN RED ISO 50" film branding.
Depending on the light, and exposure settings, you will get a slightly different red hue on each shot.

It appears that Harman Technology’s foray into 35mm color film series has been a success, following the release of Phoenix 200 in late 2023 — which is still widely available despite being described as limited edition upon release — Harman followed up with another color negative film, Red 125.

While the Phoenix 200 film definitely gives off wine-infused tones, Red 125 is a professionally finished, redscale film. The visual effect is achieved by shooting through the back of a color film which exposes the image through the film’s base and red-sensitive layer first.

Processed by C41 chemicals, the UK-based company — that also trades under the Ilford name — says that it can “transform mundane scenes into dystopian masterpieces.”

Harman sent me three rolls of pre-production film which are near identical to the full version. The question I faced was, what the heck do I shoot with this rouge film?

A vintage-style photo of an indoor skatepark competition. A skater performs on ramps and rails while a large crowd watches. The venue is decorated with banners and balloons, and the image has a reddish-brown tone.
The film arrived just as I was leaving for a skate competition in the Netherlands, so naturally I took it with me.

A person in a light sweater with "SYERA" on it stands in an indoor skatepark, smiling and brushing their hair back. The scene is warmly lit, with spectators in the background and a ramp visible on the right.

A person rollerblading indoors, wearing a furry jacket and standing near a skate ramp. Another person is visible in the background on the ramp. The setting is warmly lit, with an industrial ceiling and lights above.

A person with long hair and a beard wearing a baseball cap and a striped baseball jersey. They have several necklaces. The image has a warm, vintage filter with blurred background featuring lights and a structure.

The skate competition in the Netherlands took place in February when it was very cold and large chunks of it was indoors. So I decided to push the film 1.75 stops — setting my ISO dial on my Canon AE-1 to 400 — enabling me to increase my shutter speed.

Harman says that Red has a usable exposure range of 50 to 400. But for best results, it recommends shooting between 100 and 200 on the Exposure Index, “depending on scene brightness and contrast.”

Blurred image of a skateboarder mid-jump in an indoor skate park, with bright lights streaking across the scene, capturing a sense of motion and energy. The background is filled with dimly lit silhouettes of bystanders.
Even at ISO 400, capturing indoor action was nigh impossible so I had to get creative. Seen here as I panned for rollerblader Joe Atkinson as he flew through the air.

A person skateboarding in an indoor skatepark, performing a trick mid-air near ramps labeled "THEMSKATES." The scene is captured in a warm, vintage tone, emphasizing movement and action.

A person wearing a helmet with stickers is in focus, surrounded by a blurred, dimly lit indoor environment. The atmosphere is warm with a mix of orange and green hues, creating a nostalgic effect.

A person wearing a helmet and hoodie performs a jump on a skateboard over a concrete block in an urban area. The background features a building with the "Sendcloud" logo. The image has a retro, sepia-like color tone.

Shooting indoors under fluorescent lights muted the red hues; a vibe that I liked. It was mainly overcast in the Netherlands and shooting outdoors gave a similar result to indoors, the crimson was less pronounced and it made the film look almost sepia.

A narrow alley between two tall buildings with a series of metal beams crisscrossing overhead. The sky displays an orange hue, casting a warm glow on the scene. The path is empty, leading to an open area at the end.

A person in a hat sits on the edge of a concrete structure covered with vibrant graffiti. The scene is bathed in an orange hue, giving it a moody, vintage feel. A large building with glass windows is in the background.

Person with dreadlocks skateboards down stairs under an orange sky. Bare trees and graffiti on a brick wall in the background create a dynamic urban scene.
Rare sunlight made for fiery highlights, more on that later.

I was struck by the text on the cassette box; “Harman Red yields dramatic apocalyptic looking images”, it reads. So I figured, what’s more apocalyptic than urban explorer photography? And it just so happened that I had access to an abandoned factory. So I took along my camera and film.

A courtyard of an abandoned brick building under an intense orange hue, possibly from a photographic filter. Windows are broken, and overgrown vines protrude from the ground, creating a desolate, eerie atmosphere.
It is worth noting that I got light leaks on the first frame of all three films.

A vivid red, triangular-shaped courtyard surrounded by old brick buildings with windows. The courtyard is overgrown with weeds. The sky is a deep orange, casting a warm hue over the scene.

View through a dark, rectangular window of a brick building courtyard bathed in intense orange light. The scene includes windows with uneven frames and a partially overgrown ground. The light creates a warm, surreal atmosphere.

A narrow alley with orange-tinted brick walls. A warning sign on the left wall reads, "Danger Fragile Roof," with a caution symbol. Grid-like windows are visible on the right wall. The scene is illuminated with a warm, orange hue.
I preferred the muted daylight shots.
A dilapidated industrial building with broken windows and crumbling brick walls. Exposed metal beams form a crisscross pattern overhead. Debris is scattered across the floor, creating a sense of decay and abandonment in the scene.
This long exposure came out green.

Lighting Conditions

On sunny days, the rays of light turbo-charge the film’s red predisposition to create a fiery saturation. Of all my shots in the abandoned factory, I thought the one taken in the shade, with even lighting, probably turned out best.

It was here too that I found when the film is overexposed, the red appears to make way for a more green hue. On its website, Harman says that under exposures creates “coarser grain, prominent shadows, and deeper reds. Normal exposure makes for “normal grain, consistent orange tons, softer shadows. While over exposed shots give a “finer grains, brighter, more contrasty images, and varying tones.” For more, Harman released a comprehensive datasheet for the film.

Given the film is ISO 125, I had to find a sunny day to shoot on. Searching around for ideas, I settled on capturing the Victorian canals of Birmingham, England.


A canal scene with a brick path running alongside the water. A large, industrial building with graffiti is on the right, reflected in the canal. The sky and surroundings have an orange tint, giving a vintage, surreal effect.
I waited for a sunny day before walking around the same areas where the Peaky Blinders made their home in the 1920s, a gang that later inspired a popular television show of the same name.
A narrowboat is docked along a canal under red-tinted light. Leafless trees line the path, and tall buildings are visible in the background. The scene has an ethereal, dreamy atmosphere.
The sunny haze here is incredibly red.
Three construction workers in orange suits and hard hats stand on a graffiti-covered structure. The sky is a vivid orange, casting an unusual hue over the scene. A building is partially visible in the background on the left.
Construction workers wearing orange against a sunny sky.

Silhouetted tree and buildings against an orange sunset sky, with tall grass in the foreground creating an atmospheric scene.

Sunlit industrial building with large overhang and seating area by a reflective water surface. Warm golden tones and architectural details create a nostalgic ambiance.

Two people joyfully ride a bicycle along a riverside path during golden hour. The person in front pedals, while the other hugs them from behind. The scene is warm with an orange hue, and old brick buildings line the opposite side of the river.
I thought I had missed this spontaneous moment.

A canal lined with industrial buildings reflects a warm orange hue. Graffiti is visible on one of the buildings, and bare trees are in the background, capturing a serene and vintage urban scene.

Street art mural of a man with a mustache on a brick wall at sunset. The image is in a warm, yellow tone. The street has string lights and leads to a brick archway in the background.

A vivid orange-tinted image shows a graffiti-covered bridge over a canal. In the background, an industrial-style building with a tall chimney is visible. The urban scene is bathed in warm light, emphasizing the vibrant street art.

A vibrant orange-tinted photo shows a cyclist and car passing under a brick archway. To the right, a wall features a large mural of a face. In the background, there's a building with signs promoting industry and community.

A large brick building with bold graffiti art covering its side is reflected in a body of water. The scene is bathed in an intense orange-yellow light, creating a dramatic, atmospheric effect.

A canal with reflective water and graffiti-covered walls under a bright orange sky. A wooden structure is on the left, and a bridge is in the background with a construction crane visible. Sparse trees add texture to the urban scene.

A striking modern building with a wavy structure covered in circular metal discs, set against an orange sky. Its unique, futuristic design features rounded, flowing shapes and reflective surfaces.
Back in the city and I shot this modern building.

When I was shooting the above photos, I hadn’t yet fully realized the Sun’s dramatic effect on the film — energizing the reds to an extreme degree. Looking back, it is possible these photos may have come out nicer if shot beneath the even tones of an overcast sky. The abundance of contrast in the film would have made up for lack of sunlight.

A dramatic, orange-tinted image of the Sagrada Família's intricate stone facade, showcasing soaring spires and detailed carvings under a hazy, yellowish sky. Scaffolding is visible on part of the structure.
I brought the film with me to Barcelona.
A person skateboards in a sunlit skatepark surrounded by palm trees. The sky is partly cloudy, and the image has a warm, orange tint. Tall floodlights stand around the area.
The lighting and exposure here is perfect for Red.
A glowing cocktail shaped like a mushroom cloud with a vibrant orange and red hue, set on a dark table. Other drinks and dim lights are visible in the out-of-focus background, creating an ambient atmosphere.
Long exposure shot taken indoors of a kooky cocktail.
A vintage-style photo of an old, ornate building with arched windows and detailed stonework. The entrance is boarded up with graffiti. A person walks by on the street in front, and the building is slightly worn with age.
This one came out not so red.

A warmly lit corridor with gothic architecture features arched windows and a stone railing. The brick walls and archways create a historic ambiance. A small plant can be seen in the lower left corner.

An orange-tinted photo of a narrow street with historical buildings. On the right is a large, ornate stone building with arched windows and a Gothic entrance. On the left, smaller buildings with balconies line the street.

A sepia-toned image of a large, ornate archway with detailed stone carvings and decorative pillars. The sky is overcast, and there are partial banners visible at the bottom.

A tall, narrow, vintage building with a tower stands at a street corner under a vivid orange sky. Cars are parked nearby, and bare trees line the street. The image has a warm, sepia-like tone.
Again, when the lighting is just right., the shots come out beautifully.

Railroad tracks with graffiti-covered walls in an urban area, surrounded by overgrown grass and trees. Buildings and a bridge are visible in the background. The image has a warm, orange tint, giving it a vintage feel.

Who is This Film For?

Harman Red is for analog photographers who are keen to experiment and don’t mind not knowing exactly which reddish color tone will appear on each frame. The precise accent of each image is dependent on the light source and exposure settings.

My favorite images were the ones taken in diffused light. Harman is absolutely right when they say it can transform mundane scenes. Personally, I think the effect of sunlight on the film can be a little too much, and knowing what I know now, I would opt to shoot in low-contrast lighting wherever possible.

Should You Buy It?

Yes, absolutely. Take a good look at my pictures, and pay attention to the light. I think this is a really fun film stock capable of creating unique-looking images that can’t be achieved digitally.

It’s a film that could be used for an unusual portrait, for a unique landscape shot, or for emphasizing eccentrictiy at a festival or party.

Special mention to PPP Film Lab for processing the rolls.

Image credits: Photographs by Matt Growcoot

Discussion