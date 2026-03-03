Shure MVX2U Gen 2 Caters to Creators With XLR Mics

Shure has introduced the MVX2U Gen 2 Digital Audio Interface, a compact, single-channel XLR-to-USB solution designed to simplify professional audio recording across desktop and mobile devices.

Building on the original MVX2U, the second-generation model adds enhanced onboard digital signal processing and expanded mobile compatibility, positioning it as a travel-ready interface for streamers, podcasters, and content creators working with XLR microphones.

The MVX2U Gen 2 is designed to convert any dynamic or condenser XLR microphone into a USB-powered recording setup. The interface delivers up to +60 dB of gain and 48V phantom power, allowing it to drive low-sensitivity microphones such as the Shure SM7B without requiring an external preamp. It is powered entirely via USB-C, with no need for batteries or separate power supplies.

Mobile-Ready Recording With Onboard Processing

The MVX2U Gen 2 is MFi-certified for iPhone and iPad and compatible with select Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android devices. Desktop support includes Windows 10 or later and macOS 14 or later, while mobile compatibility requires iOS 17 or later and Android 14 or later. The included USB-C cable carries both power and audio, enabling a simplified single-cable setup whether connected to a phone, tablet, or computer.

A key focus of the Gen 2 model is integrated digital audio processing derived from Shure’s MOTIV series. Processing runs onboard with zero latency and includes Auto Level Mode, which intelligently adjusts gain; a real-time denoiser to reduce background noise; and Digital Popper Stopper technology to minimize plosive sounds. According to Shure, the interface automatically stores last-used DSP settings, preserving a creator’s preferred sound profile even when switching between devices.

The unit weighs approximately 100 grams and can be used either plugged directly into a microphone or inline in a cable setup, offering flexibility to reduce cable clutter in compact recording rigs. A 3.5mm headphone jack provides zero-latency monitoring, while a tri-color LED indicates connection status between the microphone and the device.

Integration With MOTIV Apps

The MVX2U Gen 2 works with Shure’s MOTIV software ecosystem, including the Shure MOTIV Mix desktop app as well as the Shure MOTIV Audio and Shure MOTIV Video apps for mobile devices. Through these applications, users can control DSP settings such as tone, EQ, compression, and limiting, as well as manage recordings and monitor mix presets.

Once configured, DSP settings remain active even when recording through third-party applications or a device’s native camera app. Shure notes that the Gen 2 model also includes improvements to the noise floor, headphone amplifier, and digital-to-analog converter compared to its predecessor.

With its compact design, integrated processing, and cross-platform compatibility, the MVX2U Gen 2 is aimed at creators seeking studio-quality audio without a traditional desktop interface setup. By enabling direct XLR microphone connectivity to mobile devices while maintaining onboard processing and phantom power, Shure positions the interface as a bridge between professional microphones and mobile-first production workflows.

Pricing and Availability

The Shure MVX2U Gen 2 Digital Audio Interface is available now for $139.

Image credits: Shure