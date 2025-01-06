Shure’s MV7i is the First Desktop Mic With Built-In Dual-Channel Capability

Jaron Schneider

Close-up of a person holding a Shure MV7 microphone, showing the input connections at the back. The person is wearing a light-colored shirt, and the background is a soft green.

Shure announced the MV7i, the world’s first microphone that includes the ability to record dual channel sources via an integrated XLR input in addition to the USB-C port found on last year’s MV7+. This allows a creator to record audio via the MV7i and a second mic together with no additional hardware.

The MV7i is the same capsule system used in the excellent MV7+ but adds to the overall package. It is what Shure is calling a “smart” microphone and is the world’s first to come with a built-in audio interface that allows podcasters, musicians, and streamers with the ability to capture dual-channel audio with ease and with minimal hardware. The microphone connects with a second XLR device — either a microphone or musical instrument — and eliminates the need for an external hardware interface. Once connected together, the MV7i connects to a laptop or mobile device and the two sources will be recognized individually via Shure’s Motive Mix desktop app or the Motive mobile app.

Two individuals are recording a podcast in a vibrant studio. One person wears headphones and speaks into a microphone facing the other, who is wearing an orange jacket. The table has microphones and a smartphone. Mood lighting in blue and pink tones fills the space.

Shure’s Motiv apps act as a digital multi-track recording system that includes a Mixdown mode (which combines microphone and mono input audio into one mono audio output) as well as a mult-track mode which will render two separate mono audio tracks for each of the MV7i’s dual channels. It can also combine both inputs into a single stereo audio track which preserves the stereo audio from the input and places mic input in both left and right channels. Additionally, Motiv Mix is free.

Two people sit at a glass table in a brightly lit studio, surrounded by red and orange decor. They are engaged in a podcast recording, each speaking into a microphone. A laptop is open on the table, and one person wears headphones.

The MV7i comes with Shure’s digital “Popper Stopper” which effectively removes plosives as well as the company’s real-time Denoiser tech, both of which can be managed via the Motive Mix app. The MV7i also comes with Shure’s auto level mode called SmartGate, which automatically calibrates gain based on proximity, volume, and room dynamics. The company says that SmartGate works with Auto Level Mode to dynamically reduce the volume of a channel when either of the two users falls silent, which it claims minimizes crosstalk and guarantees that concurrent conversations do not disrupt the separate audio streams. Any digital changes like these are “remembered” by the mic and won’t need to be connected to Motiv Mix in order to activate.

Close-up of a Shure MV7i microphone showing its input options, including a USB port and headphone jack, set against a white background. The microphone is mounted on a black stand.

A black Shure microphone with a cylindrical design, mounted on a swivel stand. It features a foam windscreen and the brand name "Shure" is visible on the side.

“Whether they’re recording a podcast with a guest or tracking vocals and instruments simultaneously in their home studio, creators need technology that simplifies their workflow and makes capturing audio seamless,” Eduardo Valdes, AVP of Global Marketing and Product Management at Shure says. “The MV7i delivers the same renowned sound signature as the celebrated MV7+ and streamlines the creative process, saving creators from additional expenses and the hassle of confusing setups so they can focus on their craft and push boundaries, while we handle the technology. By combining Shure’s legendary microphone audio quality with an integrated interface, we’re eliminating complexity while maintaining professional standards, all in one elegant solution.”

A black Shure microphone is mounted on a boom arm against a gradient background of blue and purple hues. The spotlight casts a soft glow, highlighting the microphone's sleek design.

The Shure MV7i is available starting today for $349.

Image credits: Shure

,
, , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Shure MV7+ Shure’s MV7+ is a Dual XLR and USB-C Podcasting Microphone
A close-up image of a black shure microphone with its brand logo visible, positioned against a colorful blurred background, with the text "petapixel reviews" overlaying the bottom corner. Shure MV7+ Review: The Best Studio Mic for Most People
A black Shure microphone with a stand is positioned on a circular platform against a sleek, dark background. Bright green lines accent the scene, adding a modern touch. The microphone appears to be a dynamic or podcasting model. Shure’s MV6 is a $149 Plug-and-Play USB-C Mic Made for Streamers
Close-up of a person playing an acoustic guitar, with a large Shure microphone prominently placed in the foreground on a stand, capturing the sound. The background is blurred, highlighting the focus on the guitar and microphone. The Shure SM4 is Made for Pristine Music Capture At Home
Discussion