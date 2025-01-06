Shure’s MV7i is the First Desktop Mic With Built-In Dual-Channel Capability

Shure announced the MV7i, the world’s first microphone that includes the ability to record dual channel sources via an integrated XLR input in addition to the USB-C port found on last year’s MV7+. This allows a creator to record audio via the MV7i and a second mic together with no additional hardware.

The MV7i is the same capsule system used in the excellent MV7+ but adds to the overall package. It is what Shure is calling a “smart” microphone and is the world’s first to come with a built-in audio interface that allows podcasters, musicians, and streamers with the ability to capture dual-channel audio with ease and with minimal hardware. The microphone connects with a second XLR device — either a microphone or musical instrument — and eliminates the need for an external hardware interface. Once connected together, the MV7i connects to a laptop or mobile device and the two sources will be recognized individually via Shure’s Motive Mix desktop app or the Motive mobile app.

Shure’s Motiv apps act as a digital multi-track recording system that includes a Mixdown mode (which combines microphone and mono input audio into one mono audio output) as well as a mult-track mode which will render two separate mono audio tracks for each of the MV7i’s dual channels. It can also combine both inputs into a single stereo audio track which preserves the stereo audio from the input and places mic input in both left and right channels. Additionally, Motiv Mix is free.

The MV7i comes with Shure’s digital “Popper Stopper” which effectively removes plosives as well as the company’s real-time Denoiser tech, both of which can be managed via the Motive Mix app. The MV7i also comes with Shure’s auto level mode called SmartGate, which automatically calibrates gain based on proximity, volume, and room dynamics. The company says that SmartGate works with Auto Level Mode to dynamically reduce the volume of a channel when either of the two users falls silent, which it claims minimizes crosstalk and guarantees that concurrent conversations do not disrupt the separate audio streams. Any digital changes like these are “remembered” by the mic and won’t need to be connected to Motiv Mix in order to activate.

“Whether they’re recording a podcast with a guest or tracking vocals and instruments simultaneously in their home studio, creators need technology that simplifies their workflow and makes capturing audio seamless,” Eduardo Valdes, AVP of Global Marketing and Product Management at Shure says. “The MV7i delivers the same renowned sound signature as the celebrated MV7+ and streamlines the creative process, saving creators from additional expenses and the hassle of confusing setups so they can focus on their craft and push boundaries, while we handle the technology. By combining Shure’s legendary microphone audio quality with an integrated interface, we’re eliminating complexity while maintaining professional standards, all in one elegant solution.”

The Shure MV7i is available starting today for $349.

Image credits: Shure