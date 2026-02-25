Sigma Is Making an 85mm f/1.2 DG Art Lens for Full-Frame Cameras

Sigma has announced the development of the 85mm f/1.2 DG Art, a new large-aperture medium-telephoto lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The new 85mm f/1.2 DG Art will join Sigma’s other f/1.2 primes, including the Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art released last year and the 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art launched the year prior. The 85mm f/1.2 DG Art will be Sigma’s longest full-frame f/1.2 lens to date.

While details are scarce so far, given that this is just a development announcement, Sigma says that the 85mm f/1.2 DG Art will deliver “exceptional resolution even at maximum aperture,” which the company says will enable photographers to take “striking” portrait photographs with “the distinctive depth of field unique to f/1.2.”

Interestingly, Sigma notes that with the addition of the 85mm f/1.2 DG Art to its lineup of f/1.2 primes, the series “is now complete,” suggesting the company doesn’t plan to release more f/1.2 full-frame primes. Admittedly, f/1.2 lenses wider than 35mm or longer than 85mm would be extremely difficult to make.

Sigma notes that its upcoming 85mm f/1.2 DG Art lens features a “compact, lightweight” design, although it does not disclose its precise dimensions. Based on the single photo the company shared, it does look relatively small for its focal length and aperture. For reference, while Sigma is not releasing its 85mm f/1.2 DG Art in RF mount, the Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 L USM is 117.3 millimeters (4.6 inches) long, 103.2 millimeters (4.1 inches) in diameter, and it weighs 1,195 grams (2.6 pounds). Based on Sigma’s photo, its lens appears to be smaller and lighter than Canon’s 85mm f/1.2 prime. Those who are fortunate enough to be at CP+ 2026 in Yokohama can see the new lens for themselves at Sigma’s booth starting on February 26.

The only other information that Sigma has shared so far is that its new fast prime will feature a pair of Sigma’s dual HLA (High-response Linear Actuators) for autofocus and that it will be available in L-Mount and Sony E-mount versions.

The Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG Art is currently slated to arrive in September for an undisclosed price. Sigma’s 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art and 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art lenses are both relatively affordable, given their specifications, so there is reason to be optimistic about Sigma’s upcoming 85mm f/1.2 DG Art as well.

Image credits: Sigma