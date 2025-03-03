Sigma Is Developing a Lighter and Sharper 35mm f/1.2 Art Prime Lens

Reports from the CP+ show floor in Japan suggest Sigma is developing an upgraded version of its popular 35mm f/1.2 DG DN Art lens, first announced in 2019 for E and L-Mount alongside the Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 and 45mm f/2.8 lenses.

Although not officially announced, at least not in typical fashion, reliable and trusted Japanese publication Mynavi News reports that Sigma CEO Kazuto Yamaki said on stage on March 1 at CP+ that Sigma is developing a second version of its 35mm f/1.2 prime lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Yamaki added that the lens would be smaller and lighter than the current 35mm f/1.2 lens while also promising improved optical performance. The release date, price, and available lens mounts have not been disclosed.

That is not a lot of information to work from, although the news makes significant sense. The original 35mm f/1.2 will turn six years old this year, and much has changed in terms of the mirrorless camera landscape and optical technology.

There is precedent for Sigma to head back to the drawing board with an existing mirrorless camera lens. The evolving needs of modern creators and improved lens technology drove Sigma to release a “mark II” version of its 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art II lens last year. This upgraded lens is smaller, lighter, and optically better than its predecessor, which launched in late 2019.

The 35mm f/1.2 is similarly “overdue” for an upgrade, especially considering it is a rather big, heavy prime lens. The current 35mm f/1.2 DG DN Art weighs 1,090 grams (approximately 38.5 ounces) and is 136 millimeters (4.2 inches) long. It accepts 82mm front filters. It is also worth noting that while the Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG DN Art in L-Mount is available through Sigma and retailers, the E-mount version is not even listed at B&H and is out of stock directly from Sigma. Not that it was needed, but this adds a bit of fuel to the fire and suggests a replacement might be arriving very soon.

When Sigma developed its new-and-improved 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Art II, it shaved off 100 grams (3.5 ounces), improved its close-focusing performance (0.37x versus 0.34x max magnification), and upped the overall image quality. Photographers should expect similar improvements with a Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG DN Art Mark II. The lens will also sport Sigma’s new branding, which has no bearing on performance but is still a welcome change.

For now, photographers must wait and see, but it’s good to know a new 35mm f/1.2 prime is in the works. As soon as more information is available, PetaPixel will report it.

