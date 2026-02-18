Google Says New Pixel 10a Has ‘Best Camera Under $500’

Google has announced its latest affordable Pixel smartphone, the $499 Pixel 10a. The new A-series handheld promises a best-in-class camera system and Google’s latest advanced AI tools.

The Pixel 10a features a smooth design with a completely flat back, unlike the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro models that have an elevated camera array on their backs. The new 10a also boasts the most recycled material of any A-series Pixel yet, including, for the first time, recycled cobalt, copper, gold, and tungsten. The phone has a satin finish, a 100% recycled aluminum frame, and an 81% recycled plastic back cover. It also comes in bold new colors, including Berry and Lavender, alongside more typical Fog (a warm, light gray) and Obsidian (black).

Google’s Pixel 10a is also the company’s most rugged A-series phone yet. It has IP68 water- and dust-resistance and an upgraded Corning Gorilla Glass 7i display cover that is more scratch- and drop-resistant. Speaking of that front display, it is a 6.3-inch Actua panel that is 11% brighter than the one on the Pixel 9a, meaning it’s easier for users to view their photos and videos in bright sunlight. Officially, the entire screen can hit 2,000 nits while peak brightness in select areas of the panel reaches 3,000 nits.

The Google Pixel 10a Has a Class-Leading Camera System

A smooth, eco-conscious design and brighter screen are great, of course, but mobile photographers really care about the upgraded camera system. Google is adamant that the Pixel 10a has the very best camera system in any smartphone under $500.

The Pixel 10a’s main wide-angle camera features a 48-megapixel Quad PD Dual Pixel Type 1/2 image sensor and f/1.7 lens with an 82° field of view. This is the same main camera as the standard Google Pixel 10 has. That device, which launched last August, starts at $799.

Now, the Pixel 10a doesn’t have a telephoto camera, while the Pixel 10 has a 10.8-megapixel Dual PD telephoto camera with a Type 1/3.2 sensor and 5x optical zoom. The Pixel 10a’s only other rear camera is an ultrawide one, which captures 13-megapixel images with a 120° field of view using a Type 1/3.1 sensor. Again, this is the same ultrawide camera as the Pixel 10.

The Pixel 10a has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera with a 96.1° field of view and f/2.2 aperture.

Additional camera features include a Macro Focus mode and Night Sight for improved low-light photography.

The Pixel 10a also includes AI-powered camera features, as expected, including Auto Best Take, which makes everyone in a group shot look their best by analyzing multiple frames taken in quick succession, and Camera Coach, which uses Gemini to give mobile photographers step-by-step advice on composition and lighting. While the video below about Camera Coach is for the Pixel 10 Pro, the feature will work the same way in the new Pixel 10a. It is the first A-series Pixel to include Camera Coach.

Of course, Google Photos also has a lot of AI, including tools to let users edit their photos by simply asking Gemini.

As for video recording, the two rear cameras can capture 4K video at 30 and 60 frames per second, while the front camera is capped at 4Kp30. The Pixel 10a has Audio Magic Eraser, Macro Focus Video, Cinematic Pan, slow-motion support, an astrophotography timelapse mode, and more.

Power and Battery

The Google Pixel 10a is powered by Google’s custom-built Tensor G4 chip, which supports all the latest Google Gemini AI features. This includes AI features like Nano Banana and Circle to Search.

The Pixel 10a has a 5,100mAh battery that delivers over 30 hours of battery life in normal use and up to 120 hours with Extreme Battery Saver enabled. The phone can fast charge to 50% in 30 minutes using a sold separately 45W USB-C charger. The Pixel 10a supports 10W wireless charging with Qi-certified EPP chargers.

Pricing and Availability

The Google Pixel 10a is available to order today and will begin shipping on March 5.

Image credits: Google