Google Says New Pixel 9a Phone Delivers ‘the Best Camera Under $500’

Google announced its latest affordable A-series smartphone, the Google Pixel 9a. The new phone promises many of the same features as Google’s standard 9-series smartphones and an upgraded main camera.

The $500 Google Pixel 9a features a fresh new look with a sleeker, flat profile and rounded edges. The device includes an upgraded 6.3-inch Actua display that is the brightest yet on an A-series phone at 2,700 nits, a 35% improvement over the Google Pixel 8a. The screen also features an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 9a is Google’s most durable A-series smartphone yet. It has a metal frame and improved IP68 dust and water resistance. It also has the largest battery in an A-series smartphone, promising over 30 hours of power.

For photographers seeking an affordable smartphone, the Pixel 9a promises significant improvements over its predecessor. In fact, Google claims the Pixel 9a has “the best camera under $500.” The phone has a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. Apple’s new 16e smartphone, which is $600, also features a 48-megapixel main camera although it lacks an ultrawide camera altogether.

More specifically, the main camera is a 48-megapixel Quad PD Dual Pixel module with a Type 1/2 image sensor and f/1.7 aperture. The 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera has a relatively small Tyep 1/3.1 image sensor, an f/2.2 aperture, and a 120-degree field of view. Rounding out the cameras is a 13-megapixel self-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 96.1-degree field of view. Google does not specify this camera’s sensor size, although it is a safe bet that it’s small.

AI is a significant emphasis for Google, and that also applies to the camera system. The Pixel 9a features AI-powered Super Res Zoom (up to 8x), Add Me, and more. The smartphone features a Macro Focus Photo mode, Night Sight, Astrophotography, Portrait, Panorama, and Long Exposure modes. There are also AI-powered photo editing features like Magic Editor, Auto Frame, Reimagine, Magic Eraser, Best Take, Photo Unblur, and Portrait Light.

When it comes to video, the Google Pixel 9a can use either of its rear cameras to record 4K video at up to 60p and 4K/30p video using its self-facing camera. The phone supports Audio Magic Eraser, Cinematic Pan, slow-motion recording up to 240 frames per second, timelapse, and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Google Pixel 9a starts at $499 and comes in four colorways: Peony, Iris, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

Image credits: Google

