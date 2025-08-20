Google Pixel 10 Series Hands-On: What’s New for Photographers?

The 10th version of any flagship smartphone line should probably mean something, yet Google is launching its Pixel 10 series with no more fanfare than before. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t changes worth being excited about.

This particular lineup looks a lot like last year’s — two Pro models (Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL), one standard model (Pixel 10), and a foldable (Pixel 10 Pro Fold). Despite the familiarity, Google says key changes inside, especially on the camera side, will put some valuable distance between these devices and the previous series.

Familiar Pixel Language, Plus Pixelsnap

Much of what the Pixel 10 series offers centers on Google’s new Tensor G5 chipset, silicon engineered to smoothly handle the company’s software and expanding AI features from one generation to the next. The company’s Gemini AI is arguably the centerpiece, but camera features are prominent as well.

Not much changes from a design and screen size standpoint. The Super Actua display on the Pro models is 10% brighter (2,200 nits, 3,300 peak) than the previous generation, with both also equipped with better speakers for upgraded stereo audio. The Pixel 10 Pro keeps its 6.3-inch (2856 x 1280) panel, while the 10 Pro XL does the same with its 6.8-inch (2992 x 1344) panel. Dimensions largely stay the same, though both phones are slightly heavier than before. That may also be a consequence of more battery capacity, along with another key addition.

Google is introducing Pixelsnap — essentially its own take on MagSafe — as a magnetic ecosystem for accessories. All Pixel 10 models will have it, allowing you to attach chargers, stands, grips, lights, wallets, and more. Accessories specifically made for the new system will have a “Made for Google” designation, but I don’t see what stops you from using any MagSafe-capable device, like I did here.

Google will kick it off with its own Pixelsnap Charger supporting faster Qi2 wireless charging, while the Charger with Stand doubles as a dock for media, video calls, or smart home control. All Pixel 10 cases are Pixelsnap-compatible, so you can swap accessories without removing the case. This is bad news for brands like Peak Design, which makes an excellent line of MagSafe-friendly cases for Pixel phones. Google is just the latest Android phonemaker to embrace magnetic accessories, only the difference here is that Pixelsnap is actually built-in, not relegated to cases like it is with Samsung and OnePlus.

As for memory and storage, both Pro models have 16GB of RAM and range from 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage. Depending on your region, you may get 2TB of Google One storage and 12 months of Gemini Advanced for free.

Checking Out the Pixel 10 Series’ Cameras

When it comes to the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL, Google says they’re equipped with “the most advanced Pixel Camera system to date.” That’s probably elementary, given it’s supposed to be better than the previous generation, but company reps are also saying it’s not just marketing hyperbole. Perhaps, or is it more of a reference to the upgraded image signal processor (ISP) and AI features than new camera hardware?

The 50-megapixel main wide camera appears to be using the same Samsung GN2 Type 1/1.31 sensor as the previous Pixel 9 Pro devices, so a 25mm equivalent with f/1.7 aperture. Only this time, the optical image stabilization (OIS) doubles in range, which presumably makes it easier to capture sharper low-light stills and smoother video. What’s not clear is whether it helps freeze action shots in ideal lighting conditions. Beyond the generally ignored Action Pan mode (and perhaps Top Shot), there’s nothing in the camera app pointing to real action photography like other brands have.

The 48-megapixel telephoto lens (113mm equivalent) uses a periscope design with the same Samsung GM5 Type 1/2.5 sensor and f/2.8 aperture. Again, familiar hardware. Google says it is “the highest quality zoom on any smartphone” and offers “remarkable” clarity at long distances. This is basically Pro Res Zoom hitting another level.

That includes going up to 100x zoom, which is usually terrible and unusable on any phone, but Google insists detail will look “astonishing” because of generative AI imaging models. Does that technically remain a real image or one that’s been heavily rendered by AI, thereby raising questions about its authenticity? We have some precedent for this going back to how Samsung handled photos of the moon.

Reps told me the AI imaging models all run on-device through Tensor G5, and that Pro Res Zoom is tuned to minimize hallucinations. That means distant text might look weird whereas a “different enhancement algorithm” will prevent inaccurate representations when zooming in on people in the frame. More testing will reveal the nuances of how all this actually turns out in practice, but it is potentially murky territory.

The 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens also sticks to familiar specs with a Type 1/2.55 Sony IMX858 sensor, f/1.7 aperture , and 123-degree field of view. That also includes autofocus and the ability to double as a macro camera. Other than ISP improvements, it’s not clear what, if anything, really changes when taking photos with this lens.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google is giving its flagship foldable another try in the form of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It features a re-engineered gearless hinge that Google claims is twice as durable as its predecessor, housed in an aerospace-grade aluminum frame. It also boasts an impressive IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a first for any foldable to date, particularly in terms of dust resistance.

Google seems to like the design it released last year, choosing to tweak whatever it can without bigger shifts. The 6.4-inch Actua display is 0.1 inches larger, mainly due to slimmer bezels this time, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Screen peak brightness goes up to 3,000 nits for a clearer view under direct sunlight compared to the previous model.

Unfold the device and there’s the 8-inch Super Actua Flex display — the same size as the Fold 9 Pro. Whether you’re watching a movie, multitasking between apps, or planning your next trip, the expansive inner screen offers a flexible and immersive canvas for productivity and entertainment alike.

Apart from that, it doesn’t look like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold gets a photography makeover. The 48-megapixel main wide camera (25mm equivalent) carries over from its predecessor, so it has the same 1/2.0-inch sensor, f/1.7 aperture, and optical image stabilization.

That goes for the whole camera system, and despite running on the same Tensor G5, not all AI features apply here. For instance, the Pro Res Zoom features, including 100x zoom, in the other Pro models won’t be available here (maxing out at 20x). And for some reason, Google still won’t allow the option to shoot in JPEG or RAW at full resolution, leaving you only pixel-binned 12-megapixel shots.

Another issue Google inexplicably chose not to fix is the ridiculous limitation with live preview in tabletop mode. In the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it negated the ability to switch the live preview to the bottom half of the screen when laying the foldable down and tilting the top half for a perspective photo. Every other foldable offers this as a basic setting, so it’s inexcusable that it wouldn’t be part of the mix in this one. The only workaround is to use the camera app in split-screen first — until or unless Google fixes it in a future software update.

New features, like Camera Coach and Ask Photos, are available to complement existing ones, like Instant View, Dual Screen Preview, and Made You Look.

Gemini Gives You Photography Advice Now

Google’s already extensive AI editing suite makes a grander push this time by applying more of Gemini’s abilities to composing shots rather than just editing them. Camera Coach provides real-time feedback on composition, lighting, and framing, suggesting ways to capture a better photo by analyzing the scene and recommending the ideal mode to use.

Google reps say this is designed to help beginner photographers, but also those who may not be familiar with the Pixel camera and its features. The catch is that it only truly works in static scenes. From my limited time with it in a restricted studio setting, it doesn’t appear to work quite the same way for action scenes. Until I can test it, I’m not sure how well it performs in a concert, sporting event, or even a busy tourist area.

In the same vein, Guided Frame helps the blind and vision-impaired capture higher-quality photos through spoken directions and tactile feedback.

Auto Best Take expands on the existing Best Take feature by analyzing up to 150 frames from group photos and combining them into one image where everyone looks their best.

Magic Cue is a neat feature that can tap into your photo gallery based on what someone mentions in a text message. For instance, if they ask about photos from a trip or event, Gemini tries to pull in relevant images that it thinks are what the person is referring to.

Ask Photos integrates voice when editing photos (though you can also type in your command), letting you describe what you want to change in the image. That could be “erase an object” or “remove the photobomber”, where Google Photos then takes over and does the rest. It can even change framing, adjust lighting, and tweak shadows, going beyond basic edits. I’ll need more time with this as it’s not entirely clear how granular it is. Removing a person is one thing, but removing the shadow on one’s face is another. Straightening crooked framing is also different from adjusting perspective.

C2PA Content Credentials

Google is also making a point about transparency. The Pixel 10 series is the first set of phones to implement the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) content credentials in the native camera app. Using the Titan M2 chip, C2PA metadata securely embeds in every image — whether it’s edited or unedited — creating a verifiable record of the photo’s journey from capture to edits.

These credentials are accessible in Google Photos and through Search’s “About this Image” tool. What’s interesting is that the information will be present on both AI-modified and unmodified images alike. That includes knowing and noting third-party edits from apps like Photoshop and Lightroom.

What About the Base Pixel 10?

The Pixel 10 leans a little more toward the mid-range, though Google still considers it a flagship. Like the other Pro models, it runs on the Tensor G5 processor and comes with 12GB of RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The biggest physical change is that it finally has a telephoto lens, offering a triple camera setup in the rear for the first time. It’s just that the image sensors are different from the Pro models. Indeed, the main and ultra-wide cameras are carryovers from the Pixel 9, while the 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera is the same as the one in the Pixel 10 Fold Pro (and Pixel 9 Pro Fold). So, while there is an extra lens, it’s a familiar one that probably won’t lead to many surprises. Google claims you can “expect top-tier clarity and precision” with both optical and Super Res Zoom for both faraway subjects and detailed portraits.

The 6.3-inch Actua display is essentially the same panel as the Pixel 10 Pro, including brightness and the same 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Most Gemini AI features apply equally here, save for the expanded Super Res Zoom and 50-megapixel portrait mode enhancement that I never got to see.

Google Pixel 10 Series Phones Arrive Very Soon

In predictable Google style, it sticks with the same design philosophy as last year’s hardware shift, opting to focus more on the software side. Some appear very well-intentioned, like Camera Coach, whereas others, like Super Res Zoom, need proper testing to gauge output. The Pixel 10 starts at $799, while the Pixel 10 Pro is $999, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL is $1,199. All of these models will be available on August 27. The Pixel 10 Fold Pro will start at $1,799 and be available on October 8.