You Can Now Edit Images in Google Photos Using Only Your Voice

Google Photos users can now ask the app to edit their photos for them using voice or text.

Coming first to the brand-new Google Pixel 10 series smartphones in the United States before rolling out to additional devices and regions, mobile photographers need only ask Google Photos to improve their photos for them. Users can describe the edits they want Photos to make using either their voice or text prompts, and can watch the edits happen in real-time. This significant change to Google Photos makes photo editing a conversational endeavor, rather than a tedious, manual one.

The upgrade builds upon Google’s recently redesigned photo editor, which added AI-powered editing suggestions and quick edits to help novice image editors improve their photos. These new editing tools let users tap or circle the parts of an image they want to change, and the AI editor will make relevant suggestions.

With today’s addition of conversational editing capabilities to the redesigned photo editor, tweaking photos is even easier.

“You’ll have more ways to make stunning edits, including simple gestures, one-tap suggestions and now, natural language,” Google explains.

With integrated Gemini capabilities, Google Photos can transform photos in just seconds without the need to select any tools or tweak sliders. ”All you have to do is ask Photos for the edits you want to see,” Google promises.

Since the new editing functionality is conversational, users don’t even need to know what specific tools are called inside Google Photos’ editor; they just need to know what they want their photo to look like.

For example, users can ask for something specific, like removing a particular object from the photo, or something very general, like restoring an old photo. Users can also make multiple requests at once and more open-ended edits, like “remove the reflections and fix the washed-out colors.”

Those who have no idea where to start can always ask Google Photos to “make my photo better” or utilize any of the app’s suggested edits.

Since Gemini includes generative AI, users can also ask for wholesale changes to their image, including changing the sky, adding new objects, and more. As part of Google’s commitment to transparency, AI usage is labeled and, with the arrival of the Google Pixel 10 series smartphones, Google Photos now supports C2PA Content Credentials.

The Google Pixel 10 devices are the first smartphones to include C2PA Content Credentials within the native camera app.

Google says that conversational photo editing in Google Photos is available on Pixel 10 at launch next week. The feature will “roll out gradually” on other Android and iOS devices “over the coming weeks.”

Image credits: Google