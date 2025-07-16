Google Will Unveil Its Pixel 10 Smartphones Next Month

Google will announce its newest Pixel smartphones and other Pixel devices next month in New York City.

Google has begun sending out invitations to its next “Made by Google” event, which will take place at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT) on August 20 in New York City. In its invitation, Google promises to showcase “the latest on our Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more.”

During the event, which will likely be live-streamed on YouTube, Google is expected to debut the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and possibly even a new version of the Pixel Fold, the company’s aptly named foldable smartphone.

Last year, Google began teasing its Pixel 9 series smartphones in mid-July, before fully unveiling the family of devices on August 13. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL promised Pixel’s best camera system yet when they arrived last year, a claim that generally held true during testing. However, PetaPixel remarked that the Pixel 8 Pro offered much of the same performance for mobile photographers, albeit without all the same fancy AI tech.

Industry experts anticipate that the Pixel 10 series will place even greater emphasis on software and AI features, and will generally feature designs very similar to those of the Pixel 9 series. However, while wholesale camera system changes are not expected for the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL, the base Pixel 10 is rumored to receive camera upgrades, including possibly a telephoto camera, which could make it a much more appealing device for mobile photographers on a tighter budget.

While the Pixel 9 Pro features a professional-grade triple rear camera system, including a new 48-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, the Pixel 9 has only ultrawide and wide-angle cameras, leaving Pixel 9 owners to heavily crop when they want to capture a photo of a distant subject.

Another Pixel phone that warrants a camera upgrade is the rumored Pixel 10 Pro Fold. As PetaPixel wrote last October about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it is a nice phone, but it lacks photo features. Its main camera is fine, but the ultra-wide and telephoto (2x) cameras did not impress. Analysts think the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could get at least a new main camera.

Google Pixel series smartphones have long been very powerful tools for mobile photographers, so it will be exciting to see if the Pixel 10 generation brings with it powerful new innovations for photographers.