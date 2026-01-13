Insta360 Says its Link 2 Pro Closes the Gap Between Webcams and Cameras

Jaron Schneider

Two modern black webcams with gold trim are shown against a yellow to green gradient background. The webcam on the left has two lenses and a glowing green ring, while the one on the right has a single lens and a small green light.

Insta360 has announced the Link 2 Pro and Link 2C Pro, two “next generation” AI-enabled 4K webcams that promise to deliver studio-level image quality, clear directional audio, and intelligent controls in a compact, desktop-ready design.

The Link 2 Pro features a 2-axis gimbal to enable tracking (powered by AI) with the ability to swap between single or group-mode framing. The Link 2C Pro shares everything in common with the Link 2 Pro, except it doesn’t have a gimbal and is instead a static camera.

“Engineered for professionals, educators, and streamers, Link 2 Pro and Link 2C Pro deliver studio-level image quality, clear directional audio, and intelligent workflow controls in a compact, desktop-ready design,” the company says.

A desktop computer setup with a large monitor, webcam on top, white keyboard and mouse, and a small control pad on the right, all on a white desk against a dark background. The screen displays a control software interface.
Link 2 Pro | Insta360

Insata360 is so confident in its new models that it argues they bridge the gap between traditional webcams and larger setups that leverage full-size cameras.

Both of the new webcams feature a Type 1/1.3 sensor with dual native ISO that the company says delivers improved low-light performance and more natural exposure across changing lighting conditions. It is also HDR capable, which Insta360 claims provides imagery with greater detail and balance.

That sensor allows both cameras to shoot up to 4K at 30 frames per second (FPS) video, and the upgraded “True Focus” system promises better autofocus thanks to faster Phase Detection that Insta360 says can lock onto subjects instantly and maintain tack-sharp focus even when they are moving through the frame.

Audio performance has also been improved. Both cameras feature a dual microphone design that combines an omnidirectional mic with a directional mic, which work together with beamforming technology and what Insta360 is calling advanced AI noise canceling. The company says that this setup allows the cameras to intelligently balance natural voice capture with “more focused noise suppression,” which adapts in real time to the environment.

A close-up of a black webcam with a small green light, mounted on top of a computer monitor with a blurred ring light in the background.
Link 2C Pro | Insta360

The two cameras are supported by Insta360’s software, which allows for gesture controls, auto framing, and tracking (with the Link 2 Pro, this is achieved via the gimbal; the Link 2C Pro uses adaptive digital zoom), and the ability to save presets of camera angles, visual settings, and other controls.

The Link 2 Pro and Link 2C Pro both have Elgato Stream Deck integration, and they also work with Insta360’s InSight software, which can record meetings and create transcripts and summaries.

The Insta360 Link 2 Pro and Link 2C Pro are available worldwide starting today and are priced at $249.99 and $199.99, respectively.

Image credits: Insta360

