The Espresso Lite 15 Brings a Portable Dual-Screen Workflow to the Masses

Australian display company Espresso Displays has unveiled the Espresso Lite 15, a new colorful, portable monitor that promises to be an excellent entry point for creators on the go who want a lightweight second-screen experience without breaking the bank.

While not geared toward professionals like the Espresso Display 17 Pro or Espresso Display 15 Pro, two fantastic portable monitors PetaPixel loves, the new Espresso Lite 15 makes a similar promise. Like its professional-oriented siblings, the new Espresso Lite 15 delivers a portable dual-screen experience that easily fits into a laptop bag and works with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

The Espresso Lite 15 is built from lightweight, durable ABS plastic, weighing just 1.55 pounds (700 grams). The monitor is 0.37 inches (9.5 millimeters) thick, which is just a shade thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro.

Given that it’s targeting an aggressive and accessible $249 price point, it’s unsurprising that the Espresso 15 Lite doesn’t have all the same bells and whistles as Espresso’s pricier portable monitors. The Espresso 15 Lite features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1080p) LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate. The monitor has 100% sRGB coverage (16.8 million colors), which is a lot, but not as much as the 1.07 billion colors the $799 4K/60Hz Espresso 15 Pro can display.

The new Espresso 15 Lite tops out at 400 nits of maximum brightness, which may limit its utility in very bright outdoor environments or when editing HDR video content.

The new portable display promises to be very convenient and easy to use. It connects to compatible devices via a single USB-C port, and the monitor has a second USB-C port and supports power passthrough. It draws just five watts of power when in use, so it is a minimal draw on the connected device’s battery life.

It also offers a bit more style, shipping in five different colorways: white, black, mint, orange, and purple. It comes with a new, lighter Stand+ as well.

“Our products are designed to meet the highest standards of business people and professionals on the go, and this extends to building a portfolio of products that help people expand their screen real estate, whatever their needs and budget may be,” says Will Scuderi, CEO and co-founder of Espresso Displays.

“So many people are now discovering the value of portable monitors, which is why we’re launching Lite 15 to meet the needs of a much broader audience. Lite 15 delivers great value and quality, while adding personality through its bold color range,” Scuderi adds.

The Espresso Lite 15 is available now in the United States for $249, with a global release to follow soon.

Image credits: Espresso Displays