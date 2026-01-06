The Espresso Lite 15 Brings a Portable Dual-Screen Workflow to the Masses

Jeremy Gray

A laptop with a blue-themed screen is on a white surface, connected by a purple cable to a second monitor positioned directly above it, displaying a matching blue background.

Australian display company Espresso Displays has unveiled the Espresso Lite 15, a new colorful, portable monitor that promises to be an excellent entry point for creators on the go who want a lightweight second-screen experience without breaking the bank.

While not geared toward professionals like the Espresso Display 17 Pro or Espresso Display 15 Pro, two fantastic portable monitors PetaPixel loves, the new Espresso Lite 15 makes a similar promise. Like its professional-oriented siblings, the new Espresso Lite 15 delivers a portable dual-screen experience that easily fits into a laptop bag and works with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

A tablet connected to a desktop monitor with a purple cable; both screens display similar digital content. The devices are on a white surface against a plain white background.

The Espresso Lite 15 is built from lightweight, durable ABS plastic, weighing just 1.55 pounds (700 grams). The monitor is 0.37 inches (9.5 millimeters) thick, which is just a shade thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro.

Given that it’s targeting an aggressive and accessible $249 price point, it’s unsurprising that the Espresso 15 Lite doesn’t have all the same bells and whistles as Espresso’s pricier portable monitors. The Espresso 15 Lite features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1080p) LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate. The monitor has 100% sRGB coverage (16.8 million colors), which is a lot, but not as much as the 1.07 billion colors the $799 4K/60Hz Espresso 15 Pro can display.

A desktop setup with a tablet connected to an external monitor displaying colorful apps, accompanied by a mouse and keyboard on a white desk. Purple cables connect the devices.

The new Espresso 15 Lite tops out at 400 nits of maximum brightness, which may limit its utility in very bright outdoor environments or when editing HDR video content.

The new portable display promises to be very convenient and easy to use. It connects to compatible devices via a single USB-C port, and the monitor has a second USB-C port and supports power passthrough. It draws just five watts of power when in use, so it is a minimal draw on the connected device’s battery life.

A close-up of a purple braided cable plugged into the side of a thin computer monitor with a blue screen, against a plain white background.

A red portable monitor is propped up behind a black laptop using a stand. The two devices are connected by a purple cable, all set against a plain white background.

It also offers a bit more style, shipping in five different colorways: white, black, mint, orange, and purple. It comes with a new, lighter Stand+ as well.

“Our products are designed to meet the highest standards of business people and professionals on the go, and this extends to building a portfolio of products that help people expand their screen real estate, whatever their needs and budget may be,” says Will Scuderi, CEO and co-founder of Espresso Displays.

Five slim, rectangular tablets in purple, black, gray, red, and light blue are displayed on black stands in a row, viewed from the back against a plain background.

“So many people are now discovering the value of portable monitors, which is why we’re launching Lite 15 to meet the needs of a much broader audience. Lite 15 delivers great value and quality, while adding personality through its bold color range,” Scuderi adds.

A laptop and a vertically oriented external monitor display identical vibrant orange and yellow abstract backgrounds, connected by a purple cable, set on a white surface against a plain white background.

The Espresso Lite 15 is available now in the United States for $249, with a global release to follow soon.

Image credits: Espresso Displays

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Espresso 17 Pro The Espresso 17 Pro is an Ultra-Thin, Portable, 17-inch 4K Touch Display
A sleek computer monitor displaying a stunning mountain landscape with a vibrant sunset. The monitor is angled on a minimalist stand against a dark background, with a purple cable connected to it. The Espresso Displays 15 Pro Portable Monitor is Brighter and Lighter
Two computer monitors displaying pixel art designs are placed on a wooden table, surrounded by greenery. The image is branded with "PetaPixel Reviews" in the bottom left corner, suggesting a tech or gadget review setting. Espresso Displays 15 Pro Review: Brighter, Lighter, Better
Two sleek desktop monitors with minimal bezels on adjustable stands next to an image of a person using a laptop. The person wears a dark blazer and is focused on the screen. Espresso Displays Has a New Cheaper 15-inch Screen and a Better Stand
Discussion