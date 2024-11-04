Espresso Displays Has a New Cheaper 15-inch Screen and a Better Stand

Australian brand Espresso Displays is coming out with a new 15-inch portable monitor along with a redesigned stand that will work with its existing products.

The two new products work together but the company also sees them as independent items creatives and working professionals can utilize in various ways. For starters, the new 15-inch Espresso Display 15 is actually the same as the existing Display Touch 15, which has a capacitive touchscreen as its key differentiator. This new one weighs two pounds and is a mere 5.3mm thin.

By going non-touch, the company can drop the price to $299 compared to the $549 the Touch model sells for (it is discounted sometimes, though). As with its predecessor, this new variant is made with an aluminum chassis and LCD panel at 1,920 by 1,080 resolution. In addition, it covers 99% of the sRGB color space and at least 80% of Adobe RGB color, so can prove a reliable complement to a photo or video-editing workflow. The 300 nits of peak brightness is also standard here, although it isn’t ideal if using it as a primary screen.

It also caps at 60 frames per second, which may not appeal as much to video editors who prefer 120Hz or higher. It retains the same two USB-C ports and sticks with the Apple-esque “it just works” connectivity. Made to play nice with Macs, the Display 15 should work just fine with Windows PCs as well. The magnet on the back lets it mount on one of the company’s own stands.

For the launch, Espresso Display is bundling it with its new Stand+. This is also a variation of the existing Espresso Stand, only this one offers more viewing options. The magnet is just as strong and extends higher to allow for placing the Display 15 above a laptop screen, for instance.

The idea is to improve ergonomics and productivity by offering angles that may feel more natural to users. You can still situate it to the side or even orient it vertically but adding the elevation should no longer require finding some other object to prop it up.

The Stand+ is backward compatible with all other Espresso Display monitors, including the Display 17 Pro, so those who already own an Espresoo Displays product can pick one up separately for $100.

On top of the new hardware, Espresso Displays is also releasing a new software feature it’s calling “Glide.” Designed as an add-on to Espresso Flow, Glide’s purpose is to more seamlessly set up the screen each time by automatically orienting based on where it is physically. Whether it’s to the left, right, above, or below the laptop screen, users only need to push their cursor to the side of the screen corresponding with the direction of the monitor. Once done, Glide sets the display arrangement negating the need to go into the laptop settings first.

As part of the launch, Espresso Display is offering a “60-day risk-free trial period, as well as a three-year warranty” for customers who buy the Display 15 before January 31, 2025. The Display 15 is available as of today — bundled with the Stand+ — for $299 and will start shipping globally in late November 2024.

