The Espresso Displays 15 Pro Portable Monitor is Brighter and Lighter

Espresso Displays announced a new portable monitor called the 15 Pro that promises all of the benefits the 17 Pro brought last year but in a smaller form factor.

Before the 17 Pro — which was one of PetaPixel‘s favorite products of 2024 — Espresso Displays had the 15, which was more compact but only packed 1080p Full HD resolution. After the 17 Pro was announced, the original 15 lost a lot of its luster by comparison. Folks who wanted a slightly smaller monitor were forced to give up a lot — 4K resolution is almost the bare minimum any laptop ships with these days (especially from Apple, whose users Espresso targets), making a drop to 1080p on a second display feel particularly rough.

That changes today though, as the new 15 Pro delivers all of the benefits — and more — of the 17 Pro in that more compact size. The slim and portable monitor can achieve a better peak brightness than the 17 Pro can, for example, reaching a maximum 550 nits peak versus 450 nits. Additionally, it can reach that higher peak brightness via a single cable, which is yet another advantage over the 17 Pro which requires both USB ports to be plugged into power (usually a host device and a wall outlet) or it caps at 400 nits.

Just as is the case with the 17 Pro, the new 15 Pro supports full touchscreen support for both Windows and MacOS and is also compatible with iPhones, iPads, and Samsung Galaxy devices running DeX. Espresso also offers a pen that allows the screen to be used as a display tablet, allowing for note-taking, sketching, markups, and more.

The company says the new display is designed to be durable and minimalist, which is achieved thanks to the matte-black and simple aluminum body. The monitor attaches magnetically to the back of the display which makes for easy storage and deployment and can be adjusted across a range of viewing angles.

In addition to its compatibility with the current stand option, Espresso Displays says the monitor is compatible with the Stand+ announced last year, which offers greater height. Thanks to a new “extended” mode, the stand can lift itself to a maximum of 362mm, a notable increase over the closed height of 119mm. The attached display can be oriented either in landscape or portrait. The increased height allows the Stand+ to hold Display 15 above a laptop screen, which condenses the entire package’s size on a desk.

“Building on the success of Espresso 17 Pro, 15 Pro provides a more compact, energy-efficient, and brighter option while providing exceptional picture quality, performance, and viewing comfort when used with the ergonomic Stand+,” the company says.



“Like all espresso Displays products, espresso 15 Pro is built to give people the best in terms of premium design with glass and aluminum, single cable connection to almost any device, and the freedom to produce quality work wherever the road takes you.”

Pricing for the new Espresso Displays 15 Pro was not announced at the time of publication but the company expects it to become available in the coming months.