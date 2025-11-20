Google Vids Makes Advanced Gemini Features Free for All Gmail Users

Pesala Bandara
A person wearing glasses and a peach shirt speaks to the camera in a video editing software interface, with captions and a transcript panel visible on the screen.
Google has expanded access to Gemini in Google Vids.

Google has opened up advanced Gemini features in Google Vids that were previously restricted to paid subscribers and made them free to anyone with a Gmail account.

The company first introduced Google Vids last November as a new AI-driven tool designed to generate video presentations from a simple prompt. At launch, the product was limited to paid Google Workspace users, with Google positioning it as a workplace-focused application for teams in areas such as customer support, training, and marketing.

The service is built around Gemini, the company’s AI assistant, and was promoted as a way to “get to a first draft faster using a set of generative AI capabilities.” Google says the tool can convert support documents into short explainer videos, create training content, help teams develop internal communications, and more.

A video editing software interface shows a man speaking on screen. The text overlay says "Happy birthday Ethan!" Editing options and a transcript are visible, along with a timeline of video clips at the bottom.

On Monday, Google announced it would broaden access to a group of advanced Gemini features within Vids that had previously been restricted to paying accounts. These tools are now being opened up to anyone who uses Gmail.

“Starting today, we’re expanding access to a select number of powerful Gemini features in Google Vids — previously only available to paying users — to anyone who has a Gmail account,” the company writes in a blog post.

Google says the newly accessible functions are intended to help users produce more refined videos with less manual work.

“With these features, you can use Gemini to turn your ideas into polished videos faster than ever and bring your story to life,” the company adds. “Use AI-generated voiceovers, instantly clean up recordings with transcript trimming to remove silences and filler words, or give your visuals some pop with built-in AI image editing.”

While Vids was originally launched for Workspace customers in late 2024, Google widened general access earlier this year to anyone with a Google account. Even so, some of the stronger AI tools remained behind a paid subscription. In the latest update, Google confirmed that Gmail users can now apply AI-generated voiceovers, automatically tidy audio using transcript-based trimming to eliminate pauses or filler language, and make use of its integrated AI image-editing options.

