Google Vids Uses AI to Turn Photos Into Videos

Google added more generative artificial intelligence (AI) to Google Vids today, enabling users to turn still photos into short videos in a few clicks using Veo 3.

The AI-powered video app, Google Vids, launched last year as part of Google Workspace. Since then, it has regularly added new features and functionality, with each addition promising to make it even easier for users to create videos, regardless of their experience level.

“As we continue to make video creation even easier and more powerful for everyone, the response from Vids users has been overwhelmingly positive. We recently introduced the ability to generate eight-second video clips, powered by Veo 3, and now Vids has over 1 million monthly active users, highlighting the appetite for intuitive, AI-driven creative tools,” Google explains.

The new ability to turn still images into video clips promises to make creating high-quality video content even faster, building upon a similar feature introduced last month in Gemini. Since Google Vids is part of Google Workspace, and therefore aimed at businesses, small and large alike, Google is quick to note how the new image-to-video capabilities can help brands. They can turn static product photos into motion-based assets for marketing or add dynamism to their company stock photos. Text prompts determine how the images are animated, so users retain considerable control over the final output.

Google Vids is introducing new AI-powered features today, including AI Avatars and automatic transcript trimming. AI Avatars, first teased at I/O earlier this summer, allows Vids users to write a script and select an avatar to deliver their company message, all aided by AI. Automatic transcript trimming can help users record better takes in fewer tries, using AI to remove awkward pauses and filler words without tedious manual editing.

Google is also teasing some new features coming soon to Vids, including noise cancellation and new sizing formats (portrait, landscape, and square).

More people also have access to Vids starting today. The new Vids features are available to Business or Enterprise Starter customers, Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, and Workspace for Education customers. Further, the basic Vids editor, without Google Gemini, is now available to all Google users at no additional cost. This includes templates, tips and tricks, tutorials, and more.

Concerning tutorials, Google’s new “Vids on Vids” instruction series is now available, detailing many of the features available in Vids and the things users can do with the AI video editor.

