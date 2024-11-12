Google Vids App Lets You Create an Edit Using a Prompt and a Document

Google is rolling out a new AI-powered app called Vids that can create video presentations using just a single prompt.

Starting from November 7, Vids is being made available to paying Google Workspace accounts for people who want to create videos in a work environment. The app is aimed at teams in customer service, learning and development, and marketing.

Google says the app could be used to turn customer support articles into videos, help make training videos, create company information, and more.

Vids is powered by Gemini, Google’s AI-powered assistant, and helps people “get to a first draft faster using a set of generative AI capabilities.”

Features include “Help me create” which can generate an editable storyboard using a prompt and doc from Google Drive. Vids will read the document and come up with an appropriate presentation.

Vids will also recommend stock imagery, texts, a script, and even a background music track.

“You can also start with a variety of use-cased based templates to create a new video,” Google writes on its Workspace blog.

“From there, you can add motion with animations, transitions, and photo effects, and customize your video using the Vids royalty-free stock content library or your own media directly from Google Drive or Google Photos.”

The user can write their own scripts for the video of Google Vids will suggest one. If the user doesn’t feel like recording the voiceover then they can choose one from one of Gemini’s preset AI voices.

If the user does record a voiceover then there is a teleprompter feature that aids the user record a message. Users can also add a video recording themselves; add a screen recording with nattional; add a screen recording with video recording; or add an audio-only recording.

The Verge reports that Vids has support in multiple languages but the AI features like Help Me Create and the teleprompter are only in English for the time being.

The rollout for Vids started on November 7 but it could take more than two weeks for it to appear in users’s Workspace.

Image credits: Google