Prism Lens FX, known for its professional cinema filters, has announced the Shield Series of cinema filters, a redesigned approach to the traditional 4×5 that promises improved performance and usability in fast-paced video workflows.

The Shield Series promises a “new standard in 4×5.65 filter design.” The company notes that there has been nearly no innovation in the 4×5 filter format for the past century, but that changes “now.”

Built upon Prism Lens FX’s professional-grade optical quality, the new filters feature a machined aluminum frame and design tweaks that address three common pain points that cinematographers face daily when working with filters: filter handling, damage prevention, and swift filter identification.

Traditional 4×5 (4×5.65, technically) glass filters, while great for image quality, are bare glass. This means that they must be handled carefully and regularly cleaned to remove unavoidable fingerprints. They are also susceptible to cracking and damage.

The new Shield Series filters feature a glass filter inside a rigid aluminum frame with corner areas for gripping and filter labels on the top and bottom of the frame. The edge of the filter is also laser-etched with identifying information, so cinematographers can see which filter it is when looking straight down at it inside a filter holder.

“This 360-degree marking system means filters can be identified from any angle, whether stacked in a case, laid on a cart, or held at arm’s length, eliminating the guesswork and lost time that comes with unmarked or minimally labeled filters,” Prism Lens FX says.

Prism Lens FX says cinematographers don’t need to worry about the aluminum frame adding excess bulk or weight to the kit, as its low profile ensures it works with “most standard matte boxes and filter trays.”

“For cinematographers tired of babying their filters or wasting time searching for the right piece of glass, the Shield Series offers a straightforward proposition: better protection, easier handling, and faster identification,” promises Prism Lens FX.

Prism Lens FX remains committed to meeting the workflow needs of professional cinematographers. The company worked alongside CRDBAG in August to launch a first-of-its-kind modular filter bag for filmmakers.

“The Shield Series reflects input from cinematographers who understand the difference between gear that looks good in theory and gear that performs under pressure,” Prism Lens FX says.

Pricing and Availability

The Prism Lens FX Shield Series 4×5.65 filters are available to order now, priced at $245 each. Filters are available in a range of styles, including various neutral density (ND) filters and special effects.

Image credits: Prism Lens FX