Kolari Brings Magnetic Clip-in Filters to Blackmagic Full-Frame Cine Cameras

Kolari Vision, best known for its infrared and ultraviolet camera conversions and filters, announced that its popular magnetic clip-in filters are now available for Blackmagic’s full-frame cinema cameras, including the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K and Blackmagic Pyxis 6K.

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K is among the best values in all of the full-frame camera space, delivering a full-frame HDR sensor and internal RAW video capture. Further, Blackmagic promises 13 stops of dynamic range, putting it up with the best in the space. Although no longer available at its record-low price of under $1,600, the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K remains a great deal at around $2,000 (EF) and $2,500 (L-Mount).

While Kolari’s Magnetic Clip-in Filters work with either version of the Blackmagic Cinema 6K camera, it is worth noting that compatibility with the Pyxis 6K is limited to only the L-Mount version. The $2,995 box camera, what Blackmagic calls the world’s most riggable full-frame cine camera, comes in Leica L, Arri PL, and Canon EF versions.

Kolari’s Magnetic Clip-in Filter catalog, which is also available for Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, Fujifilm X, and RED Komodo and V-Raptor cameras, enables users to quickly and easily secure specialized filters in front of their camera’s image sensor, either supplementing or outright avoiding the use of lens-based filter solutions.

“The filters magnetically attach to the inner mount of the camera, sitting in front of the camera sensor and behind the lens,” Kolari explains. “By using this approach of filtration, creatives are allowed to switch between various lenses without worrying about the different thread sizes of each lens, thus reducing the cost of owning multiple lens filters and minimizing gear baggage. Certain lenses, namely super-wide angle lenses, aren’t capable of using lens filters or matte boxes. However, magnetic clip-in filters provide internal filtration compatibiilty for those lenses with no issues.”

As Kolari notes, it is also possible to achieve multiple levels of filtration by combining clip-in and lens filters.

Kolari’s lineup of filters includes neutral density (three, six, and 10-stop) and Mist Diffusion filters (1/8, 1/4, and 1/2), both popular choices for videographers. There are also specialized infrared filters available in various wavelengths and styles.

Pricing and Availability

Kolari Magnetic Clip-in Filters for Blackmagic full-frame cinema cameras are available now, with prices ranging from $130 to $200, depending on the selected filter effects. Complete details and purchasing options are available on Kolari Vision’s website.

Image credits: Kolari Vision