New Handheld Filters Create Dreamlike Ghosting, Blur and Motion Effects

Filmmakers and visual creatives seeking in-camera effects are in for a treat as Prism Lens FX has launched two new handheld filters: the Phantom FX and the Spectre FX. These tools are designed to help achieve stylized, motion-driven visuals without relying on post-production techniques.

Phantom FX: Motion Blur in Real Time

Reported by News Shooter, the Phantom FX Filter is engineered to simulate a “slow shutter” or ghosting motion blur effect directly in camera. When moved across the lens during a shot, it creates the appearance of double exposure or streaked motion, a technique often used to convey energy or a dreamlike aesthetic.

This filter is available in two sizes, 100mm and 150mm, and comes in two strengths: half and full. The smaller size is tailored for more compact setups such as mirrorless or DSLR cameras, while the larger 150mm version is geared toward professional cinema rigs. All four variations are currently open for pre-order, with an estimated shipping window of 10 to 12 weeks.

Spectre FX: A Framed Effect

Meanwhile, the Spectre FX Filter offers a slightly different take on the motion blur aesthetic. The filter features a flat, clear center to maintain subject focus, while its four surrounding sections introduce a ghosting blur effect. This layout is aimed at drawing attention to the center of the frame while surrounding motion appears smeared or ethereal, a technique that could serve narrative or stylistic storytelling.

Like the Phantom FX, the Spectre FX is also available in 100mm and 150mm sizes. A notable feature for both filters is the inclusion of a 1/4-20 threaded hole, allowing users to mount the filters instead of holding them by hand, offering flexibility depending on the shot requirements.

A Tool for the Creative Toolkit

While not a replacement for digital effects or motion blur applied in post, both filters offer practical, real-time solutions for creators who prefer to achieve stylistic looks in-camera. Their handheld nature also introduces a degree of improvisation and tactile control, potentially unlocking spontaneous visual experimentation on set.

These new additions reflect a continued interest in tactile filmmaking tools, even in an increasingly digital world. For creators looking to capture surreal, motion-based effects without a digital footprint, Prism Lens FX’s new offerings provide an accessible and relatively affordable option.

Pricing and Availability

Pre-orders are open now through Prism Lens FX’s official website, with fulfillment expected later this year. The pricing stands at $170 for the 100mm versions and $190 for the 150mm versions.

Image credits: Prism Lens FX