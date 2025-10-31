Zoner Studio Fall 2025 Update Makes It Easier to Find Your Best Photos

Kate Garibaldi

A colorful parrot appears to fly out of a computer monitor displaying graphic design software, with color adjustment panels and editing tools floating in the air.

The Zoner Studio Fall Update 2025 promises a major step forward for photographers seeking faster, more intelligent workflows.

Building on its reputation for user-friendly design, the Czech-developed software introduces new AI-powered tools, an improved editing interface, and refinements across modules for both photo and video work.

Following the introduction of AI-powered masking tools with the 2025 Spring Update, artificial intelligence now plays an even larger role in Zoner Studio’s workflow with a hefty Fall Update that further expands its capabilities, simplifying photo selection, enhancing output quality, and accelerating everyday editing.

The new AI Close-ups, AI Resize, and split view in the Develop module headline the update, complemented by improvements in Photo Book design, retouching, video editing, and cropping. Together, these features make editing faster and more intuitive while maintaining full creative control.

“At Zoner Studio, we’re taking the path of gradual evolution, bringing real value with each step. This update once again helps users work with their photos faster and easier,” says Jan Kupčík, Product Manager at Zoner Studio.

AI Close-ups: Find Your Best Shot in Seconds

The enhanced AI Close-ups feature transforms the often time-consuming process of sorting through large photo sets, Zoner Studio analyzes and displays results in seconds, allowing photographers to instantly identify which shots are sharp, which expressions look natural, and which moments stand out. Instead of manually zooming into each image, the tool automatically detects key subjects such as people, animals, cars, birds, or airplanes and presents close-up previews directly in the Manager module.

A woman with long dark hair sits in tall grass, wearing a light-colored top and jeans. She looks calmly at the camera. The photo editing software shows her portrait with thumbnails of similar images below.

This improvement proves particularly useful for photographers working with family portraits, sports, or event coverage. In group shots, it becomes effortless to check that everyone’s eyes are open and expressions are relaxed. Wildlife and sports photographers can quickly spot which frames are tack-sharp, while wedding and reportage shooters can evaluate key moments without endless manual zooming. By offering fast, localized subject detection, AI Close-ups acts as a lightweight digital assistant that saves time without reducing user control.

Most importantly for tech savvy users, the process runs entirely offline, using local computation to analyze and display results within seconds, an appealing feature for professionals who prioritize both data privacy and speed.

AI Resize: Enlarge Photos Without Losing Quality

The new AI Resize feature brings intelligent image enlargement to Zoner Studio, offering two methods tailored to different needs. The AI Reconstructive interpolation mode serves as the default, producing natural enlargements that retain sharpness and fine detail—ideal for printing, archiving, or exporting at higher resolutions. The more advanced AI Generative resize option goes further by reconstructing missing details, making it suitable for substantial enlargements or restoring older, low-resolution images.

A hilly landscape at sunset with a power plant in the distance; a square frame with blue and green arrows highlights and enlarges part of the view, focusing on the power plant.

Both resizing methods operate entirely offline for speed and privacy. The results are impressively natural, avoiding the overprocessed or artificially smoothed look that often accompanies upscaling tools. Whether preparing a large-format print, restoring a treasured memory, or maintaining the original dimensions of a cropped photo, AI Resize gives photographers the flexibility to scale images confidently and creatively.

New Split View in Develop: Precision at a Glance

The Develop module introduces a new split view that allows photographers to compare before-and-after edits side by side. With a single click, users can toggle between the original and edited versions, or view them simultaneously using a vertical or horizontal divider. The split view can be adjusted freely, making it easy to focus on specific areas such as skin tones, skies, or transitions in contrast. This addition brings greater precision and visual clarity when fine-tuning edits and evaluating subtle adjustments.

Improved Photo Book Design and Creative Workflow

Designing photo books in Zoner Studio is now smoother and more intuitive. A new filmstrip displays previews of adjacent pages, allowing for quick navigation and easier arrangement of photos. Users can drag and drop images directly into layouts, change their order instantly, and adjust page designs without opening each page separately. The improved interface makes creating albums, vacation books, or family photo collections faster and more enjoyable, with the process now feeling as natural as arranging prints on a table.

Screenshot of a photo editing software showing five images: a woman in a pool, a cityscape with water, a woman holding a surfboard, two people paddleboarding, and palm tree leaves against a blue sky. Editing tools are visible on the right.

A screenshot of a photo editing software showing three stacked images: a sunlit mountain forest, a rustic wooden cabin, and a person sitting on grass facing the cabin. Editing tools and adjustment panels appear on the right.

Screenshot of a photo editing software showing a four-panel canvas split of a scenic mountain landscape with a castle among trees; editing options and layout settings are visible on the right.

Refinements Across Everyday Editing

Beyond headline features, the Fall 2025 Update includes several smaller but significant refinements that enhance overall usability. Retouching and skin-smoothing tools now operate more intelligently, producing smoother, natural-looking results while preserving edges and texture. New compositional guides, including Diagonal, Triangle, and Golden Spiral crop marks, help photographers fine-tune framing and achieve balanced compositions. Video editing has been improved with clearer audio playback and the ability to copy elements between projects, making multimedia creation more efficient.

Four people pose in front of two parked ATVs in a grassy field, with hilly landscape in the background. The image editing software interface highlights the people in blue.

A woman wearing a bright blue hat and a plaid shirt stands outdoors next to green ivy, smiling at the camera. The background is blurred with yellow and green tones. Editing software interface is visible around the photo.

A luxury sports car parked on a city street in front of boutique shops, with the car highlighted in blue within an image editing software interface.

Zoner Studio also expands support for Loupedeck and Logitech Logi MX Creative Console devices, giving users tactile control over editing parameters for a more fluid workflow. Meanwhile, the program’s built-in AI assistant, Zoni, has become more context-aware. By pressing F1, users can access a browser-based chat with Zoni that responds to their current location within the software, offering relevant help and feature guidance instantly.

One Program for the Entire Workflow

Zoner Studio continues to uphold its all-in-one philosophy, combining photo selection, editing, retouching, printing, exporting, and photo book creation within a single cohesive platform. The Fall 2025 Update underscores that AI in Zoner Studio is not a passing trend, but a thoughtfully integrated tool designed to save time and enhance precision by streamlining repetitive tasks and keeping photographers focused on the creative process.

A computer screen displays a photo management program with thumbnails of various images, including portraits, landscapes, people outdoors, and animals. Editing tools and image information panels are visible on the sides.

Pricing and Availability

The Zoner Studio 2025 Fall Update is available now as a free update for existing subscribers, with plans starting at $6 per month or $59 per year for individuals. New users can explore the software through a free 7 day trial available directly from Zoner’s official website.

Image credits: Zoner Inc.

