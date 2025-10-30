AstrHori’s New Ultra-Wide 9mm f/2.8 APS-C Lens Costs Only $169

AstrHori has unveiled its newest wide-angle prime, the 9mm f/2.8, an ultra-wide lens designed for APS-C cameras. Priced at $169, the compact lens offers a dramatic 111.4° angle of view with near-zero distortion, remarkable for a non-fisheye optic at this price.

The AstrHori 9mm f/2.8 is a feature-packed lens with an aperture range of f/2.8 to f/16, seven aperture blades, and an optical construction of 11 elements in eight groups. It supports a wide range of mounts, including Sony E, Fuji X, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and Micro Four Thirds, weighing about 10.8 ounces (307 grams) in E-mount.

However, the catch is that this affordable super-wide prime is manual focus, which may limit its broader market appeal. Yet, at such an affordable price point and with a wide-angle view and no fisheye curvature, it may still be desirable for several genres, particularly architecture, landscape, and interior photography, where maintaining straight lines and minimizing distortion are critical.

“This non-fisheye wide-angle lens keeps distortion to a minimum, capturing ultra-wide views in a single shot. Architectural lines remain straight and true, delivering both efficiency and precision,” AstrHori says.

Expanding the AstrHori Lineup

This new release follows several recent AstrHori launches as the company continues expanding its catalog of affordable, creative lenses. Recent standouts include the AF 27mm f/2.8 APS-C and the 6mm f/2.8 full-frame circular fisheye, both of which helped establish AstrHori as a manufacturer offering niche yet capable tools at accessible prices.

With the addition of the 9mm f/2.8, AstrHori now offers photographers and videographers an ultra-wide option that fits neatly between its existing fisheye and longer focal-length offerings, rounding out a lineup that caters to both experimental creators and budget-conscious professionals.

Comparing the AstrHori 9mm to the Viltrox 9mm

The ultra-wide APS-C market is heating up, and AstrHori’s new lens lands directly alongside the Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air, which was also released recently. While both lenses share a similar focal length and aperture, they take distinct approaches that will appeal to different users.

The Viltrox 9mm f/2.8 Air emphasizes convenience with its autofocus system and lightweight 6.2-ounce (175-gram) design, making it well-suited for handheld shooting, travel, and video work. In contrast, AstrHori’s 9mm f/2.8 is a manual-focus lens that prioritizes optical precision, minimal distortion, and a robust metal construction.

From a usability perspective, the AstrHori caters to photographers who prefer deliberate composition and manual control, such as landscape, cityscape, or interior shooters, while the Viltrox is aimed at hybrid creators seeking a compact, autofocus-ready lens for quick work in the field. Both offer impressive image quality for their price, but the AstrHori’s edge may be in its distortion control and full manual craftsmanship.

With both lenses entering the market within weeks of each other, photographers now have two compelling options in the ultra-wide APS-C category, one offering autofocus and speed, the other offering precision and distortion-free clarity.

Pricing and Availability

The AstrHori 9mm f/2.8 is available to preorder at $169 USD for Sony E, Fuji X, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and Micro Four Thirds mounts.

Image credits: AstrHori