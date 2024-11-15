AstrHori’s AF 27mm f/2.8 lens enters the autofocus market with quiet confidence, promising an affordable and portable option for creators on-the-go.



AstrHori, known for its affordable optics, unveils the 27mm f/2.8 — a compact and lightweight lens built for APS-C mirrorless cameras. Weighing just 167 grams (5.89 ounces) and featuring autofocus, it suits everything from spontaneous street photography to professional video production.

AstrHori has built its reputation on creating lenses that prioritize usability. Known for manual prime lenses, the brand has found favor with enthusiasts looking for a no-frills design. With the AF 27mm f/2.8, AstrHori ventures further into autofocus technology while retaining its emphasis on delivering exceptional value.

At its core, the lens features a six-element, five-group optical design. However, its six-blade aperture won’t produce perfectly round bokeh. The aperture ranges from f/2.8 to f/16, offering flexibility for shallow depth of field or sharp focus across the frame. It also boasts a minimum focusing distance of 12 inches (30 centimeters).

Autofocus performance often defines how well a lens integrates into modern workflows, and AstrHori’s use of an STM (stepping motor) combined with a leading screw mechanism promises to offer a smooth, silent operation. This makes the lens more appealing for video creators, as silent focusing prevents mechanical noise from disrupting audio, and the internal focus mechanism enhances durability by protecting against dust and debris. Its internal focus should maintain consistent lens length, a feature appreciated by filmmakers using stabilizers or gimbals.

The autofocus system includes support for eye recognition and face tracking, key tools for maintaining sharp focus on subjects in motion. This is a boon for portrait shooters, event photographers looking for precision where it matters most.

The 27mm focal length, equivalent to approximately 40mm on a full-frame sensor, strikes a balance between wide-angle and standard perspectives. This field of view closely matches the natural human perspective, making it an intuitive choice for a variety of genres. Street photographers will appreciate its ability to capture candid scenes with context, while portrait photographers will enjoy the subtle compression and natural framing it offers. Landscape shooters will find the focal length wide enough to encompass sweeping vistas without falling into distortion.

Pricing and Availability

The AstrHori AF 27mm f/2.8 is available to preorder now in Nikon Z mount for $126. The lens is also available to order from Pergear. E and X-mount versions of the lens are also expected to arrive soon, but are not yet available for purchase.

