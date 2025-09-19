Viltrox Concludes Air Series with Two New $199 Ultra-Wide Lenses

Viltrox has wrapped up its popular Air Series with the release of two new lenses, one designed for APS-C systems and the other for full-frame cameras.

The Chinese-based company today unveiled the finale of its lightweight Air Series lineup with the release of two new autofocus lenses: the AF 9mm f/2.8 Air and the AF 14mm f/4.0 Air. The launch marks the company’s latest effort to provide affordable, travel-friendly optics for both APS-C and full-frame users, alongside an interactive quiz challenge designed to engage its growing community of photographers.

AF 9mm f/2.8 Air: Ultra-Wide for APS-C Systems

The Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air becomes the first ultra-wide lens in the Air Series. With a 113.8° field of view (equivalent to 13.5mm full-frame), it offers expansive coverage suited for landscapes, interiors, and dramatic perspectives. Compact and lightweight, it comes in at 6.2 oz (175 g) for the Sony E-mount version and 6.7 oz (190 g) for Nikon Z, making it easy to carry in a jacket pocket or small camera bag.

“With its compact footprint that slips easily into a jacket pocket or camera bag and stays true to the Air series’s signature lightweight and minimal design, this lens becomes an ideal choice for travel and street photography, allowing creators to capture stunning wide-angle shots,” Viltrox says.

The optical design includes 13 elements in 11 groups, featuring three extra-low dispersion (ED), three high refractive index (HRI), and two aspherical elements, to reduce chromatic aberrations and maintain sharpness across the frame. With a bright f/2.8 aperture, the lens supports low-light photography and offers creative control over depth of field.

Additional features include accurate autofocus with eye and face detection, minimal focus breathing for smooth video shooting, and a minimum focusing distance of 5.1 in (0.13 m) for close-up compositions. The lens body is sealed for added durability, supports standard 58mm filters, and incorporates a USB-C port for firmware updates.

AF 14mm f/4.0 Air: Full-Frame Perspective

The AF 14mm f/4.0 Air is the first full-frame ultra-wide option in the Air lineup. It provides a 112.6° angle of view, delivering broad coverage ideal for landscapes, architectural photography, and group shots. Despite its wide perspective, the lens remains compact at 6.0 oz (170 g) for Sony FE and 6.5 oz (185 g) for Nikon Z.

“The dramatic 112.6° ultra-wide angle of the Viltrox 14mm F4.0 Air opens up expansive new possibilities — the widest ever in the compact Viltrox Air series. From sweeping landscapes and architectural exteriors to narrow interiors and tight shooting spaces, this lightweight full-frame lens captures every scene with ease,” Viltrox says.

Its optical construction features 12 elements in 9 groups, including four ED, two HRI, and two aspherical lenses, with multi-layer coatings to suppress flare and ghosting. The autofocus system is powered by an STM motor with eye and face detection, while focus breathing has been minimized to appeal to hybrid shooters working across stills and video.

The lens is also designed for practicality. A 5.1 in (0.13 m) minimum focusing distance encourages experimentation with dramatic foregrounds, while its 58mm filter thread and USB-C firmware port add everyday usability. Built with an aluminum mount and dust-resistant construction, it balances durability with the Air Series’s commitment to lightweight portability.

A Lightweight Conclusion to the Air Series

Both lenses reflect Viltrox’s ongoing focus on delivering compact, travel-ready gear without compromising on core optical performance. Weights ranging from just over 6 oz (170 g) to 6.7 oz (190 g) make them significantly lighter than most competitors in the same focal range, offering creators more flexibility when shooting on the go.

With these releases, Viltrox brings the Air Series to a close on an ambitious note, providing APS-C and full-frame photographers with fresh ultra-wide options at a price point well below many established brands. By combining affordability with practical usability, the company continues to appeal to beginners and seasoned photographers alike.

Pricing & Availability

The Viltrox AF 9mm f/2.8 Air is available now at $199 USD (€229 / £190) for Sony E and Nikon Z APS-C mounts, similarly the AF 14mm f/4.0 Air can be purchased for $199 USD (€229 / £190) for Sony FE and Nikon Z full-frame systems. Both lenses are expected to roll out globally through Viltrox’s online store and authorized retailers in the coming weeks.

