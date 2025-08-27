AstrHori 6mm f/2.8 Fisheye Lens Opens Up a Very Wide World of Possibilities

Jeremy Gray

A wide-angle camera lens with a dome-shaped front element, focus and aperture rings showing f-stop and distance markings, displayed on a white background.

AstrHori’s new 6mm f/2.8 circular fisheye for full-frame mirrorless cameras is extremely wide and designed for a wide range of photo and video applications, including dynamic landscapes, dramatic night sky photos, and striking architectural images.

The manual focus lens is available in Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and L-Mount, and costs just $299, making it not only one of the new circular fisheye lenses available natively for full-frame mirrorless cameras but a relatively affordable option for photographers.

The lens’s aperture ranges from f/2.8 to 16, it features an eight-bladed aperture diaphragm, and it can focus as close as 0.08 meters (just over three inches). The lens features 10 elements arranged across eight groups.

Top view of a black Sony Alpha camera with a mounted wide-angle lens, showing control dials, buttons, and lens markings with aperture and focus settings clearly visible.

As a circular fisheye lens, the lens fully embraces extreme distortion. The distortion is really the point. The lens captures an expansive 220-degree field of view, so photographers must be mindful of the entire scene when framing their compositions. Very little will be outside the view of the AstrHori 6mm f/2.8 fisheye lens.

As Albert Dros wrote for PetaPixel in 2016, fisheye lenses are “super fun to use.” While they can be challenging to use effectively, they can open up new creative possibilities for photographers and provide them with an experience that traditional lenses cannot.

A black Sony Alpha 7 mirrorless digital camera with a wide-angle lens attached, shown on a white background.

“My fisheye lens has become a tool for so many interesting shots, and it’s now one of my favorite lenses,” Dros wrote.

In his guide to using fisheye lenses, Dros notes that even when using a circular fisheye lens, if the photographer keeps the horizon in the center of the frame, tools can be used to “defish,” the lens, effectively capturing a rectangular image that is more like an extreme wide-angle lens. However, at other times, it makes more sense to embrace the curves that a circular fisheye lens brings to a scene.

“Using a fisheye lens opens up a world of possibilities. Get creative and have some fun!” Dros concluded.

AstrHori promises that its new 6mm f/2.8 circular fisheye lens delivers a “unique visual style” and will help photographers capture images that make a “dramatic impact.” The sample images below are certainly dramatic.

Sample Images

A fisheye view of a rocky mountain peak under a vibrant, arched Milky Way galaxy at night, with stars filling the sky and city lights visible on the distant horizon.

Wide-angle view looking up into a large, circular atrium with concentric rings of windows, modern geometric architecture, and a glass ceiling letting in natural light from above.

A fisheye lens photo of a cathedral interior, showing tall arched windows, columns, and ceiling vaults radiating outward symmetrically, with light streaming in and pews below.

A person in a red and white cheerleader outfit poses playfully with one leg raised and holding pom-poms outside a retro-style diner, captured with a fisheye lens for a circular, wide-angle effect.

A fisheye view looking up inside a modern cylindrical building with a glass ceiling, creating a tunnel-like effect. Geometric patterns of windows and lights curve dramatically around the circular frame.

Fisheye view of modern skyscrapers and trees, curving around the edges of the image and framing a clear blue sky in the center.

Looking up inside a circular, multi-story building with rows of windows and balconies forming concentric rings, converging toward a central glass ceiling at the top. The architecture creates a dramatic, tunnel-like effect.

A fisheye lens view of a small turquoise waterfall surrounded by mossy green cliffs under a cloudy blue sky, creating a circular, almost planet-like effect.

Pricing and Availability

The AstrHori 6mm f/2.8 circular fisheye lens is available now in E, RF, Z, and L-Mount versions for $299.

Image credits: AstrHori

