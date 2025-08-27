AstrHori 6mm f/2.8 Fisheye Lens Opens Up a Very Wide World of Possibilities

AstrHori’s new 6mm f/2.8 circular fisheye for full-frame mirrorless cameras is extremely wide and designed for a wide range of photo and video applications, including dynamic landscapes, dramatic night sky photos, and striking architectural images.

The manual focus lens is available in Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and L-Mount, and costs just $299, making it not only one of the new circular fisheye lenses available natively for full-frame mirrorless cameras but a relatively affordable option for photographers.

The lens’s aperture ranges from f/2.8 to 16, it features an eight-bladed aperture diaphragm, and it can focus as close as 0.08 meters (just over three inches). The lens features 10 elements arranged across eight groups.

As a circular fisheye lens, the lens fully embraces extreme distortion. The distortion is really the point. The lens captures an expansive 220-degree field of view, so photographers must be mindful of the entire scene when framing their compositions. Very little will be outside the view of the AstrHori 6mm f/2.8 fisheye lens.

As Albert Dros wrote for PetaPixel in 2016, fisheye lenses are “super fun to use.” While they can be challenging to use effectively, they can open up new creative possibilities for photographers and provide them with an experience that traditional lenses cannot.

“My fisheye lens has become a tool for so many interesting shots, and it’s now one of my favorite lenses,” Dros wrote.

In his guide to using fisheye lenses, Dros notes that even when using a circular fisheye lens, if the photographer keeps the horizon in the center of the frame, tools can be used to “defish,” the lens, effectively capturing a rectangular image that is more like an extreme wide-angle lens. However, at other times, it makes more sense to embrace the curves that a circular fisheye lens brings to a scene.

“Using a fisheye lens opens up a world of possibilities. Get creative and have some fun!” Dros concluded.

AstrHori promises that its new 6mm f/2.8 circular fisheye lens delivers a “unique visual style” and will help photographers capture images that make a “dramatic impact.” The sample images below are certainly dramatic.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The AstrHori 6mm f/2.8 circular fisheye lens is available now in E, RF, Z, and L-Mount versions for $299.

Image credits: AstrHori