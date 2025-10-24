Pixii Is Teasing Its First Redesigned Digital Rangefinder Camera

French camera company Pixii is teasing a brand new camera. It will be the company’s fourth model, following the Pixii, Pixii+, and Pixii Max, all of which shared the same basic form factor. The new camera looks much different.

Thus far, Pixii has released multiple digital rangefinder cameras spanning various sensor formats, though all use the same Leica M-mount. The Pixii Max, Pixii’s first full-frame camera, launched last year and, as it turns out, features an exceptional 24-megapixel image sensor. The company’s prior models have also impressed, with the 2023 version of the original APS-C Pixii rangefinder being the first of its kind to feature a 64-bit processor.

As for what Pixii is launching next, there is next to no real information yet. The company has shared a single image of the new camera, mainly obscured by shadow, with a simple but enticing tagline: “We invent the future.”

As Pixii fans quickly noted, the new camera appears to ditch the top LCD found on prior Pixii models, suggesting that, unlike the other models, the upcoming one may feature a rear display beyond the small status screen that flanks the rangefinder.

Beyond the removal of the top screen, there is quite a bit here that looks reasonably familiar. The shutter release appears surrounded by an orange glow, and there is a command dial next to it. The hot shoe, unlike on prior Pixii cameras, seems like it might be centered above the lens mount rather than offset, although it is difficult to tell for sure. Finally, the rangefinder window is visible on the front, and that appears to be similar to the one on existing Pixii cameras.

Although Pixii has made many meaningful improvements to its various digital rangefinder camera models since the first one launched way back in 2018, this new camera will mark the first major redesign. While individual components have been improved, and the technology inside each Pixii model has changed, the outer shell, the camera body itself, has remained nearly identical for the past seven years.

PetaPixel is keeping a very close eye on Pixii to see what the company will unveil next. It’s an exciting time for rangefinder enthusiasts.

Image credits: Pixii