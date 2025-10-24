Looking Back on Sigma’s Product Launch-Filled 2025 with CEO Kazuto Yamaki | The PetaPixel Podcast

Jaron Schneider

2025 was perhaps Sigma’s biggest year ever as far as product launches go, with not only a huge number of lenses released but also the announcement and delivery of the BF camera. With the economic climate shifting, PetaPixel sat with CEO Kazuto Yamaki to discuss what the company’s future looks like.

This week on The PetaPixel Podcast, Chris Niccolls, Jordan Drake, and Jaron Schneider come to you from Sigma’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan to talk with Sigma President Kazuto Yamaki to dissect what has been an enormous year of launches for the brand. Yamaki discusses the changing economic climate, the reception to the BF, and he even answers a really dumb question about an improbable lens from a video game.

That’s not all, though. This week also saw the announcement of an impending monochrome Ricoh GR IV, the Fujifilm X-T30 III, and a new M-mount Leica rangefinder that doesn’t have a rangefinder.

In This Episode

