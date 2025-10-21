Canon EOS C50 Review: A Pro Camera for Pro Filmmakers

Since the Canon Cinema series was started over a decade ago, the cameras have targeted professional users in film and television, leading to large, expensive bodies that appealed to a small group of users. That changed with the release of the new $3,899 Canon C50, which is the smallest, most affordable and possibly most exciting camera yet related in this line. Or does it?

The C50 also arrives at an interesting time where the Sony FX3 has proven extremely popular (but is due for an update), and Nikon has entered the cinema space with its shockingly affordable ZR. How does the C50 perform and can it compete?

Canon EOS C50 Review: How It Feels

The compact, boxy body is a surprisingly light 665 grams (one pound) on its own and 1,105 grams (2.43 pounds) with the included XLR adaptor attached. In the hand it feels like a professional hybrid mirrorless camera, largely owing to the large, comfortable grip not found in the Nikon and Sony alternatives. The body boasts five 1/4-inch mounting points for easily connecting a cage or accessories, and a full complement of ports: full size HDMI, USB-C, 3.5mm mic and headphone jacks, and a locking Mini SDI for time code.

A Canon EOS camera body with a lens cap attached, featuring a red record button and grip, is displayed on a grid-patterned surface against a black background.
The Canon C50 omits the EVF, but provides connection threads typical on most cinema cameras.
Close-up of a camera or audio device showing ports labeled TIME CODE, MIC, USB, headphone, and HDMI, with a textured black and white grid surface underneath and a dark background.
All the required jacks can be found on the side of the C50.
Close-up of a camera or audio device port labeled "TIME CODE," with the protective cover open, revealing a gold connector. Surrounding ports for MIC and USB are partially visible.
The C50 has SDI time code support.

On top of the body is the power/photo/video switch. Like the older R5C, this camera is covered in custom buttons with dual functions clearly labelled, one when the camera is in video mode, another when it is in photo mode. I love this design as opposed to a bunch of unlabelled custom buttons whose purpose can be easily forgotten, or an overabundance of separate controls for photo and video. This thoughtfulness extends to the menus and interface, which are entirely separate whether you are capturing stills or motion.

Top view of a Canon EOS C50 camera body on a checkered surface, showing various buttons, dials, and the hot shoe mount, with a black background.
There is a Canon multi-function hot shoe and tons of controls on the top plate.

For monitoring your footage, the body does not have an EVF, only a fully articulating three-inch 1.62M dot (900 x 600 pixels) LCD. This is fine for framing, but I would have loved a larger, brighter display at this price. I would generally attach an external monitor for an improved viewing experience, which would greatly undermine the appeal of such a small and light camera.

A digital camera with its LCD screen flipped out to the side is placed on a black grid-patterned surface, showing the back view with various buttons and controls visible.
The fully articulating screen is your only display.
A digital camera shown from the back, displaying its screen and various buttons. The camera is placed on a black grid-patterned surface, with a dark background behind it.
The back plate is a little crowded, but the controls are ready at hand.

This camera uses the new LP-E6P battery introduced with the R5 II last year. Battery life will greatly vary depending on record modes and ambient temperature, but I was generally able to get around an hour of run time shooting 10-bit footage in a variety of frame rates. Remember, if you have a bunch of older LP-E6 batteries lying around, they can be used, although some recording modes and lens functionality may be unavailable.

Close-up of a black digital camera showing a red shutter button, various control dials, labeled buttons, and textured grip on the left side of the camera body.
There is plenty of customization to be found on the C50.

For recording the most demanding modes, the C50 has a CFexpress Type B slot. There is a secondary UHS-II SD card slot as well, which can record master or backups of most 10-bit formats, proxies or photos. I greatly appreciate that storage can be accessed from the side of the body, so quick release plates will not have to be removed to access the media.

A Canon EOS C50 cinema camera is shown from above and behind, highlighting its top handle, various buttons, and a lens, all set against a black background with a grid surface below.
The XLR handle has the usual audio inputs and rocker-zoom controls.
Close-up of the audio input controls on a Canon camera, showing dials and switches for adjusting input channels, mic/line levels, +48V phantom power, and handle input. The background is dark and out of focus.
Fully independent audio control is offered.

With the included XLR handle attached, you will have access to two more 1/4-inch mounting points, as well as a cold shoe. This permits the use of two XLR microphones with simple, well organized controls. The XLR handle is mounted to the hot shoe, but then locked down securely with two bolts to the top of the C50, giving it a wonderfully secure feeling when filming low angle shots.

Canon EOS C50 Review: How It Shoots

The video and photos are captured by a brand new 32 megapixel full frame sensor. While not the fastest sensor in its class, it easily outperforms the similarly-sized 33 megapixel Sony FX2 for readout speed. Full width, oversampled 4K video can be captured up to 60p, and Open Gate 3:2 7K can be produced up to 30p. With a 16:9 readout speed of around 15 milliseconds, rolling shutter artifacts can occasionally be seen, but will rarely be obtrusive. Photos can be captured in Raw and JPEG at full resolution, though only with an electronic shutter and with no potential for flash sync.

Camera menu screen displaying options: White balance setting (AWB), Lens aberration correction, High ISO speed NR, and Dust Delete Data, with White balance setting highlighted in red. Various icons are shown at the top.
The photo interface will be familiar to Canon photographers, though it is streamlined due to the absence of any video controls.
A Canon EOS cinema camera body is shown without a lens, revealing the sensor. The camera is black, positioned at an angle, and set against a dark, grid-patterned background.
The 32-megapixel sensor scans at a reasonably fast rate.
Two men stand outside a modern building. One wears a black leather jacket, sunglasses, and cap. The other wears a black "LoCA" t-shirt and holds a camera. The background features white and wood paneling with green and blue accents.
With a separate interface for photo and video, the C50 feels like it has two personalities.

Video can be recorded to a wide variety of formats and crop modes. The C50 allows 7K C-RAW video to be captured up to 60p with three compression levels. As well, 10-Bit 4:2:2 can be recorded in H.265 compression, or H.264 with IPB or ALL-I compression. Basically, the C50 has a recording option to suit most post-production situations. For frame sizes, the camera supports open gate 3:2 full width, 16:9 full width, a Super 35mm crop, and even a Super 16mm crop, ensuring compatibility with nearly all lenses. An anamorphic de-squeeze option is also available, further expanding the variety of optics the C50 can accept.

A camera menu screen shows the “Main Rec Format” options, including RAW HQ, RAW ST, RAW LT, and various XF-AVC S YCC420/422 10 bit formats. The menu is part of the Recording/Media Setup section.
Raw video as well as a wide variety of compressed codecs are possible.

With such high-end recording options, I was initially concerned that the C50’s thermal performance could be an issue. Thankfully, there is a fan built in which can throttle automatically, or you can dial in the strength in situations where fan noise could be problematic. However, even on a bright warm day, the fan was never loud enough to be detected by anything other than the internal microphone.

Camera settings menu screen displaying Base ISO options: Auto Selection, Base ISO 800, and Base ISO 6400. The Camera Setup section is highlighted, and Base ISO options are shown in an orange-bordered box.
The dual gain sensor is native at 800 and 6400 ISO when recording Log or Raw video.

Assist tools are full featured, with support for waveforms, false color, and vector scopes to assist in setting exposure and white balance. Shutter speeds can also be set with shutter angle, allowing a consistency of motion blur when changing frame rates. Thankfully, all of the assist tools remain on screen even when recording unlike many Canon mirrorless cameras. As well, custom LUTs can be used to help pre-visualize what the graded image will look like.

A person wearing headphones and a dark jacket stands on a sunlit path lined with autumn trees, holding and looking at a camera and microphone setup.
The lack of built-in ND filters means you’ll be resorting to screw-in filters or a matte box to control exposure.

At this point, the C50 feature set sounds a lot like the larger, more expensive C80, but one way Canon has scaled this camera back is the lack of built-in ND filters. A matte box or screw in filters will need to be utilized to control light in bright situations, which can certainly add bulk and slow down your shoot.

Close-up of a camera hot shoe mount with a small plastic cover in place, featuring an abstract outline of a person on the cover. The surrounding camera body is black with some control labels visible.
There is no center-pin contact on the hot shoe for photographic flashes.

Picture quality when recording most modes is outstanding, with sharp details and minimal noise. This is a dual gain sensor, with the native ISOs in C-Log2 and C-Raw being 800 and 6400 ISO. There is a massive drop in noise when going from 5000 ISO to 6400, so I recommend shooting at 6400 in low light situations, rather than shooting 4000 and 5000 ISO.

A side-by-side comparison of a camera lens, labeled Sigma 16mm 1:1.4 DC DN, showing different ISO settings: 5000 ISO on the left and 6400 ISO on the right.
Noise is reduced dramatically when going from 5000 ISO up to 6400.

While C-Log and C-Log 3 are available to match with other cameras for log recording, C-Log 2 offers the largest dynamic range. This profile could easily handle the contrast on a bright day, and footage was an absolute pleasure to grade.

A man stands by a lake taking a photo with a camera, surrounded by autumn foliage and houses in the background. Text at the bottom reads, "Full Width 4K/24P Graded C-Log2.
The C-Log2 footage is easy to grade and has a wide dynamic range.

One major disappointment for me was the implementation of 4K/120p. This mode is no longer oversampled, which makes sense given the sensor’s readout speed. However, this leads to a dramatic loss in resolution and low light performance compared to the slower frame rates, but this is fairly normal in this class of camera. What was more aggravating is that punch in focus is disabled in this mode, making it difficult to confirm focus when setting up a shot. Autofocus, and peaking are still available, but still less reliable. Furthermore, 4K/120p is only available with “Slow and Quick” mode, meaning no audio is recorded when shooting extreme slow motion.

A side-by-side comparison of a Fish Creek Provincial Park map, showing a 300% crop of two different video resolutions: 4K/24P on the left and 4K/120P on the right. Both images appear slightly blurred.
4K/120P is substantially softer than the slower record modes, and has other compromises as well.

Autofocus is substantially improved over previous Canon Cinema cameras, which lacked some of the autofocus modes found in the EOS mirrorless cameras. The most noticeable of these was Animal Detection, and that has thankfully been rectified in this model. Vehicle Detection still remains restricted to the photo mode though. Above this feature though, I consistently found the C50’s autofocus to be more consistent and accurate than previous C series, sticking well to the chosen subject and not hunting for new subjects in the background, something previous models were guilty of. I consider Sony’s video autofocus to be the gold standard, but the C50 puts Canon on the same pedestal.

A young man wearing a helmet rides a BMX bike at a skate park, surrounded by trees with autumn foliage. Text at the bottom reads, "Subject Only AF - AF-Speed 10.
With the correct settings, the C50 can easily track even fast moving subjects.

One major point of contention with all of Canon’s cinema bodies is the lack of IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization). This certainly made sense with the large C300 and C500 series bodies, but I do think it will be missed with this more approachable body, especially considering its size and price. Sure, digital stabilization is included with quite effective “Standard” and “High” modes, but these incur a crop and can have odd blurry frames. The camera’s gyro data can be recorded for more sophisticated stabilization in post, but I still find the lack of IBIS to be a massive drawback not just for handheld work, but even when using a monopod.

Camera menu screen showing "Subject to Detect" options under "Camera Setup": People, Animals, and None. Tab 6 is selected. The screen displays shooting information at the top, including standby, time, and battery.
For the first time, animal detect focusing is available in the video menus.

The Canon C50 Is a Solid Camera Despite Some Limitations

As long as its limitations are well understood, the Canon C50 gives users an intuitive shooting experience and can produce gorgeous footage. It makes a lot of sense in Canon’s Cinema lineup, but it doesn’t exist in a vacuum, so let’s see how it stacks up.

Camera menu screen showing the “Sensor Mode” options: Full Frame 3:2, Full Frame, Super 35mm (Cropped), and Super 16mm (Cropped) under Recording/Media Setup.
Open gate video can be recorded, as well as a variety of sensor crops.
Camera menu screen showing "2nd Card Rec Functions" options in the "Recording/Media Setup" section. Various recording modes like Proxy Rec, Sub Rec, Crop Rec, and Audio Rec are listed for selection.
You can have the C50 simultaneously record horizontal video to the CF Express B card, and vertically to the SD card. This does restrict your compositions to the center of the frame though.

Are There Alternatives?

The C50 is currently offered at a similar price to the more stills focused $4,300 Canon R5 Mark II. The C50 offers a more video focused interface, sharper 4K/60P, open gate video and the XLR handle. However, the R5 II includes the EVF and IBIS many will find missing on the C50. In the studio and on set, I’d take the C50. In the field, I’d go R5 II

A Canon EOS cinema camera with a large lens, top handle, and audio interface is positioned on a black grid-patterned surface against a black background.
The Canon C50 delivers a powerful video package, but it it faces stiff competition in this field.

The $4,300 FX3 is Sony’s extremely popular compact video camera creators. It also features a video focused design with an intuitive interface and many mounting points, as well as the IBIS the Canon lacks. That said, Sony’s video stabilization in this generation of camera is not terribly effective, and the FX3A does not feature Sony’s latest autofocus advancements. The Canon offers open gate recording, sharper oversampled footage and internal Raw video recording. If forced to choose, the Canon is the more comprehensive package for a bit less money.

Things get really interesting with the $3,200 Panasonic Lumix S1 II, which features a lower resolution partially stacked sensor. The S1 II features a fan, nearly all the record modes of the C50, alongside an EVF and class leading image stabilization. I would say that the C50s autofocus is more reliable and the inclusion of an XLR helps its value proposition, but the S1 II is a more versatile camera.

Finally, the $2,200 Nikon ZR was launched at nearly the same time as the C50 and offers comparable specs. Nikon offers a wider array of Raw video formats, effective IBIS and a more versatile lens mount. The Canon C50’s better autofocus and XLR still make a great case for it, but the ZR certainly makes Canon’s offering look significantly overpriced.

Should You Buy It?

Yes. If you can take advantage of the C50s advanced recording modes and live within its limitations, it will reward you with a great shooting experience and outstanding footage.

