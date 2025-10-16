Panasonic Brings Gorgeous Gold Lumix S9 to the US

Back in May, Panasonic announced a striking new “Titanium Gold” Lumix S9 full-frame camera. At the time, it was only available in Japan. Now the beautiful new mirrorless camera is coming to the United States. That’s not all, Panasonic also announced new Lumix Adventure Kits for four of its high-end Lumix S full-frame cameras.

Lumix S9 Goes Gold

The Panasonic Lumix S9 in titanium gold gives the smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera in the Lumix S series a fresh coat of paint. It features a warm, darkish gold finish with a dark brown leatherette grip. It also includes a matching 18-40mm S f/4.5-6.3 kit lens.

Other than the new look, it is the same Lumix S9 camera as the standard versions, including its 24.2-megapixel full-frame image sensor, 6Kp30 video recording, and EVF-less design. The new S9 Titanium Gold kit is available in limited quantities for $1,899.99 exclusively through Panasonic’s online store. Until December 27, 2025, customers will also get a $300 instant rebate plus a free Lumix S 26mm f/8 lens with the purchase of the camera.

Lumix Adventure Kits

“For creators who live boldly — climbing higher, traveling farther, and capturing the world in its rawest beauty — the Lumix Adventure Kits are your ultimate companion,” says Panasonic.

The Panasonic Lumix S1 II, S1R II, S5 II, and S5 IIX now come in “Lumix Adventure Kits” that include the Lumix S 24-60mm f/2.8 zoom lens. This new kit joins existing kit options that ship with the Lumix S 24-105mm f/4 lens, offering photographers and videographers a new, more affordable option with a faster, smaller lens.

“Whether you’re shooting epic landscapes, destination weddings, documentary films, or travel vlogs, this kit gives you the tools you need to create without compromise,” Panasonic promises.

The Lumix S1R II Adventure Kit is $4,099.99, while the S1 II one is $3,999.99. On the S5 II side, the S5 II Adventure Kit costs $2,799.99, and the S5 IIX Adventure Kit is $2,999.99. These will begin shipping in mid-November, and until December 27, 2025, the kits also come with a SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD.

Firmware Updates

There is also new news about Panasonic software today. The Lumix Lab app is being updated to version 2.0, adding a new Magic LUT feature. With Magic LUT, users can create their own color profiles using AI. Photographers upload an image with the desired look, and then Magic LUT will tweak any other image to match the colors, tones, and overall mood, “creating your very own photo style as [a] LUT.” This feature works with JPEG, HEIF, and MP4 files taken with any camera, not just Lumix ones.

Lumix Flow App version 1.3 has been announced. Available on Lumix S5 II, S5 IIX, and GH7, this app supports professional video workflows and helps creators storyboard their content. The new update adds support for LUT view assist in the app, support for multiple frame marker display, and improved AF frame display when using Automatic Detection.

Lumix S5 II (version 3.4) and S5 IIX (version 2.4) updates are also available. These improvements enhance startup time, add support for Lumix Flow version 1.3, and improve the customization options for the focus ring on Lumix S lenses.

This same focus ring improvement arrives on the Lumix S9 (version 1.6), the Lumix GH7 (version 1.5), and the Lumix G9 II (version 2.5) when using select Lumix lenses. These cameras also get startup time improvements, and the GH7 adds support for Lumix Flow 1.3

Image credits: Panasonic