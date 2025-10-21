Tamron’s 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 Is Here and Costs $899

A Tamron camera lens with a black, ribbed zoom ring and clear white markings for focal lengths and aperture, shown against a plain white background. The Tamron logo is printed in white on the lens barrel.

Tamron has announced the pricing and availability for the 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 that it revealed in September: the lens ships November 20, 2025 and will cost $899.

Last month, Tamron said that the new lens was in development and was the successor to the 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (Model A071). Like other Tamron lenses recently, the second version does not retain the same focal range as the original, as the 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 is wider than the lens it is replacing but the aperture range isn’t changing, which is a nice bonus.

A man with brown hair and a light shirt holds a Sony camera up to his eye, focusing through the viewfinder against a light blue background.

While Tamron didn’t call out Sigma by name (neither company seems to ever specifically reference the other), the development announcement was timed suspiciously close to the announcement of the Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary — so much so that it felt like a direct response to Sigma’s launch.

“Combining portability with uncompromising performance, this next-generation all-in-one zoom lens supports creative expression for everyone from beginners to professionals,” Tamron says. “Experience the full potential of an all-in-one zoom, reimagined.”

A woman holding a camera.

Now that it has been fully announced, Tamron did reveal more information about the new lens. It features a construction of 18 elements arranged into 14 groups and features an aperture diaphragm made up of nine blades.

it has a minimum object distance of 6.3 inches (0.16 meters) at the wide end and 31.5 inches (0.8 meters) at the telephoto end. It has a maximum magnification ration of 1:1.9 at the wide end (what Tamron is advertising as half macro) and 1:3.9 at the telephoto end. The lens is only being made available in Sony E-mount.

A Sony camera with an attached zoom lens rests on a peach-colored surface beside a camera lens cap, part of a laptop, and green plant leaves. Pink chair spindles and blurred pink flowers are in the background.

“The new G2 model maintains its compact size while expanding the wide end from 28mm to 25mm and preserving the 200mm telephoto range. It offers improved image quality and faster, more precise autofocus powered by TAMRON’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism. With a maximum magnification ratio of 1:1.9 at the 25mm wide end, the lens also provides half-macro shooting,” Tamron says.

Sample Images

White modern buildings with warm lights are built on a rocky hillside overlooking the sea at dusk, surrounded by some greenery and palm trees. The sky is clear, creating a peaceful coastal atmosphere.
Credit: Martin Krolop
A pizza in a stone oven.
Credit: Martin Krolop
Two traditional white windmills with thatched roofs stand on a rocky hill under a clear blue sky in Mykonos, Greece, with scattered buildings visible in the background.
Credit: Martin Krolop
A sailboat is docked near a calm shore at sunset, with still water reflecting warm orange and pink hues. A bird perches on a lamp post in the foreground, and distant mountains are visible under a hazy sky.
Credit: Ken Hubbard
A silhouette of a bird perched on a post overlooks calm water at sunset, with mountains faintly visible in the background under a soft orange sky.
Credit: Ken Hubbard
Abstract close-up of a modern building’s exterior, featuring curved metallic surfaces in gold, silver, blue, and pink hues with reflective and wavy textures that create a dynamic and colorful visual effect.
Credit: Ken Hubbard Whidbey
A young monkey sits on a moss-covered stone ledge, holding and eating food with both hands, surrounded by greenery and blurred stone walls in the background.
Credit: Kazuya Seki
A tennis player in a light green shirt and navy shorts stretches to hit a forehand shot on an outdoor hard court, with the ball approaching his racket.
Credit: Kazuyuki Ogawa
A close-up view of a pile of bright yellow-green tennis balls, with one tennis ball in sharp focus in the foreground and several others blurred in the background.
Credit: Kazuyuki Ogawa
A smiling baby lying on a colorful quilt, holding a colorful toy, with sunlight streaming in from a nearby window and a beige chair in the background.
Credit: Hiroko Ishii
Credit: Andre Constantini
A group of trees with orange and green leaves.
Credit: Andre Constantini

Pricing and Availability

The new Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 lens (for full-frame Sony E-mount mirrorless) is expected to be avaialble on November 30, 2025 for $899. For comparison, Sigma’s 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary is priced at $999, a difference that does not appear to be coincidental.

Image credits: Tamron

