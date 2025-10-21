Tamron’s 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 Is Here and Costs $899

Tamron has announced the pricing and availability for the 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 that it revealed in September: the lens ships November 20, 2025 and will cost $899.

Last month, Tamron said that the new lens was in development and was the successor to the 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (Model A071). Like other Tamron lenses recently, the second version does not retain the same focal range as the original, as the 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 is wider than the lens it is replacing but the aperture range isn’t changing, which is a nice bonus.

While Tamron didn’t call out Sigma by name (neither company seems to ever specifically reference the other), the development announcement was timed suspiciously close to the announcement of the Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary — so much so that it felt like a direct response to Sigma’s launch.

“Combining portability with uncompromising performance, this next-generation all-in-one zoom lens supports creative expression for everyone from beginners to professionals,” Tamron says. “Experience the full potential of an all-in-one zoom, reimagined.”

Now that it has been fully announced, Tamron did reveal more information about the new lens. It features a construction of 18 elements arranged into 14 groups and features an aperture diaphragm made up of nine blades.

it has a minimum object distance of 6.3 inches (0.16 meters) at the wide end and 31.5 inches (0.8 meters) at the telephoto end. It has a maximum magnification ration of 1:1.9 at the wide end (what Tamron is advertising as half macro) and 1:3.9 at the telephoto end. The lens is only being made available in Sony E-mount.

“The new G2 model maintains its compact size while expanding the wide end from 28mm to 25mm and preserving the 200mm telephoto range. It offers improved image quality and faster, more precise autofocus powered by TAMRON’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism. With a maximum magnification ratio of 1:1.9 at the 25mm wide end, the lens also provides half-macro shooting,” Tamron says.

Sample Images

Pricing and Availability

The new Tamron 25-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III VXD G2 lens (for full-frame Sony E-mount mirrorless) is expected to be avaialble on November 30, 2025 for $899. For comparison, Sigma’s 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary is priced at $999, a difference that does not appear to be coincidental.

Image credits: Tamron