Nikon Adds 16-50mm f/2.8 and 35mm f/1.7 to its APS-C Lens Line

Nikon has announced two new lenses for its APS-C camera line: the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR and the Nikkor Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7. The former is a standard zoom with a constant f/2.8 aperture while the latter is what Nikon calls a standard micro lens.

Starting with the 16-50mm, Nikon positions it as an upgrade over the existing 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 VR kit lens because of its improved light gathering capabilities. On an APS-C sensor, the equivalent focal length is close to the popular 24-70mm on full-frame, which Nikon says makes it adaptable and idea for a variety of photography situations.

“With its large f/2.8 aperture, the lens excels in low light capture by allowing more light in and enabling creative shallow depth of field for emotive portraits with blurred backgrounds,” Nikon says.

The company describes the new 16-50mm f/2.8 VR as an idea entry point into higher quality Nikkor lenses. Nikon promises large, natural bokeh when wide open at f/2.8 while, at the same time, high-resolution rendering of details when stopping down. The optic includes Nikon’s VR (vibration reduction) with five stops of shake compensation and the STM motor promises to deliver fast, accurate focus in both photo and video applications.

Below are a few sample photos captured with the 16-50mm f/2.8 VR, provided courtesy of Nikon:

Next, the Nikkor Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7 is a “micro” lens, which is Nikon’s term for macro-capable optics. The lens itself has a macro reproduction of 0.67x, but on smaller APS-C sensors, that improves to an equivalent of life-size 1:1 reproduction. That combines with the short minimum focus distance of 6.2 inches (0.16 meters) to allow photographers to get unique perspectives, which Nikon says turns even mundane everyday objects into something worth exploring.

“With a fast f/1.7 aperture and a natural 35mm focal length similar to the field of view of the human eye, the lens also excels as a fast, go-anywhere companion prime lens. From tabletop photos to portraits, or snapshots to low-light cityscapes, this lens gives users the ability to shoot in minimal light and blur the background to draw attention to the subject,” Nikon says.

Below are a few sample photos captured with the 35mm f/1.7, provided courtesy of Nikon:

The two new lenses are both slated to become avaialble in late October 2025. The new Nikon Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR Lens will be priced at $899.95 while the Nikkor Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7 Lens will cost $449.95.