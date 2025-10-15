Nikon Adds 16-50mm f/2.8 and 35mm f/1.7 to its APS-C Lens Line

Jaron Schneider

Nikon has announced two new lenses for its APS-C camera line: the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR and the Nikkor Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7. The former is a standard zoom with a constant f/2.8 aperture while the latter is what Nikon calls a standard micro lens.

Starting with the 16-50mm, Nikon positions it as an upgrade over the existing 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 VR kit lens because of its improved light gathering capabilities. On an APS-C sensor, the equivalent focal length is close to the popular 24-70mm on full-frame, which Nikon says makes it adaptable and idea for a variety of photography situations.

A Nikon NIKKOR DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 camera lens shown from a side angle, displaying the focus and zoom rings, lens markings, and branding on the black cylindrical body.

“With its large f/2.8 aperture, the lens excels in low light capture by allowing more light in and enabling creative shallow depth of field for emotive portraits with blurred backgrounds,” Nikon says.

A person holds a Nikon DSLR camera outdoors with a blurred background of trees and sunlight.

The company describes the new 16-50mm f/2.8 VR as an idea entry point into higher quality Nikkor lenses. Nikon promises large, natural bokeh when wide open at f/2.8 while, at the same time, high-resolution rendering of details when stopping down. The optic includes Nikon’s VR (vibration reduction) with five stops of shake compensation and the STM motor promises to deliver fast, accurate focus in both photo and video applications.

Below are a few sample photos captured with the 16-50mm f/2.8 VR, provided courtesy of Nikon:

Close-up of ripe blueberries growing on a bush, surrounded by green leaves, with a soft-focus background.

A woman holds a small tart up to her eye and smiles, while a man beside her wearing glasses and a blue vest looks at her and smiles warmly. They both wear rings and watches.

A person with curly hair lies in tall grass, wearing a chunky knit sweater, looking relaxed and gazing upward, surrounded by soft, warm sunlight.

Mini pizzas with fresh toppings, including basil, zucchini, and mozzarella, baking on a stone inside a wood-fired oven with flames and burning logs in the background.

Close-up of green leaves with water droplets on their surface, shown in soft, natural light. The background is blurred, highlighting the fresh and healthy appearance of the foliage.

A close-up of two people playing chess outdoors, with one person’s hand moving a white rook on a wooden chessboard. The background shows greenery and sunlight filtering through.

A close-up of a bowl filled with ripe gooseberries, displaying both red and green varieties with smooth, striped skin.

A woman and a child sit together on the porch of a rustic wooden cabin surrounded by lush, green forest. They are smiling and reading a book, enjoying the peaceful outdoor setting.

A child walks a small dog along the beach at sunset, their reflections visible in the wet sand. The sky is partly cloudy, and gentle waves roll onto the shore.

A person swims in a calm lake at sunset, with trees silhouetted in the background and gentle ripples spreading in the water. The sky is streaked with soft purple and orange hues.

Next, the Nikkor Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7 is a “micro” lens, which is Nikon’s term for macro-capable optics. The lens itself has a macro reproduction of 0.67x, but on smaller APS-C sensors, that improves to an equivalent of life-size 1:1 reproduction. That combines with the short minimum focus distance of 6.2 inches (0.16 meters) to allow photographers to get unique perspectives, which Nikon says turns even mundane everyday objects into something worth exploring.

A close-up view of a NIKKOR Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7 camera lens, showing the lens barrel, focus ring, and engraved text with specifications on a plain white background.

“With a fast f/1.7 aperture and a natural 35mm focal length similar to the field of view of the human eye, the lens also excels as a fast, go-anywhere companion prime lens. From tabletop photos to portraits, or snapshots to low-light cityscapes, this lens gives users the ability to shoot in minimal light and blur the background to draw attention to the subject,” Nikon says.

A person holds a camera close to a single yellow flower growing by a stone wall, preparing to take a photo on a quiet, blurred outdoor path.

Below are a few sample photos captured with the 35mm f/1.7, provided courtesy of Nikon:

Close-up view of the dark brown gills on the underside of a mushroom cap, showing detailed lines and textures.

Close-up of fresh lemon slices and green mint leaves in a fizzy, refreshing drink, with bubbles clinging to the glass surface.

Close-up of a gray cat’s face, focusing on its green eye and soft fur. The cat looks to the left, and the background is blurred, highlighting the details of its whiskers and eye.

Close-up of a white daisy with a bright yellow center, showing detailed textures of the petals and the central disk. The image has a soft, blurred background.

Close-up of a cockatiel with a yellow crest, bright orange cheek patch, and grey feathers, facing to the left. The background is softly blurred.

The sun sets over a sandy beach, casting a golden glow on the wet sand. Silhouetted trees line the right side, with a few distant figures walking along the shoreline under a partly cloudy sky.

A smiling woman wrapped in a colorful striped blanket holds out her hand toward the camera against a blue sky background.

Tall pine trees in a dense, misty forest with green foliage and branches. Soft fog creates a hazy, atmospheric background, giving the scene a serene and tranquil feeling.

A stone house surrounded by trees sits in a green, hilly countryside under a cloudy sky, with fields and stone walls in the background. Shrubs and flowering plants frame the foreground.

A small bunch of delicate blue flowers in a clear glass vase, casting a shadow on a white wall in soft sunlight.

The two new lenses are both slated to become avaialble in late October 2025. The new Nikon Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR Lens will be priced at $899.95 while the Nikkor Z DX MC 35mm f/1.7 Lens will cost $449.95.

,
, , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Nikon Unveils 16-50mm, 28mm, and 18-140mm Z Mount Lenses
It’s a Great Time to Buy Glass! Both Nikon and Fuji are Offering Steep Lens Rebates
Nikon Z50 Product Photos Leaked: This is Nikon’s First APS-C Mirrorless
Nikkor DX 24mm f/1.7 Nikon’s 24mm f/1.7 Brings Big Bokeh to APS-C Z-Mount
Discussion