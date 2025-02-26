Sigma’s CEO Talks BF, Foveon, and More | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on the PetaPixel Podcast, Sigma’s CEO Kazuto Yamaki sits down with Chris Niccolls to talk about the newly-announced lenses, the Sigma BF camera, and — of course — the state of the full-frame Foveon sensor.

The innovative Haukland Parka Pro 7-in-1 jacket consists of three jacket layers that can be worn in seven different ways, offering great versatility and comfort in changing and harsh weather conditions. It’s warm, durable, and the PetaPixel team relies on them to keep them warm — and that comes in especially useful during the harsh, brutal winters of Calgary, Alberta.

To see the Haukland 7-in-1 Parka Pro Jacket, 3-in-1 Photography gloves, and Haukland photography bags and backpacks, visit https://haukland.us. Thanks to Haukland for sponsoring this episode of the PetaPixel Podcast!

Yamaki took a few minutes out of his extremely busy schedule (on the launch day of the Sigma BF, no less) to chat with Chris Niccolls about the new camera’s design, the future camera endeavors Sigma is considering, the state of the development of the Foveon sensor, and much more. Yamaki is one of the most welcoming, friendly, and easy to talk to executives in the camera industry and he honestly answers even the most difficult questions.

Check out PetaPixel Merch: store.petapixel.com/

We use Riverside to record The PetaPixel Podcast in our online recording studio.



We hope you enjoy the podcast and we look forward to hearing what you think. If you like what you hear, please support us by subscribing, liking, commenting, and reviewing! Every week, the trio go over comments on YouTube and here on PetaPixel, but if you’d like to send a message for them to hear, you can do so through SpeakPipe.

In This Episode