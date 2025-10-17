Panasonic Brings Update to ‘Volume Photography’ Features on Lumix S5 II

Panasonic has announced that it is delivering an optional firmware update to the S5 II and S5 IIX that brings a host of updates designed to serve volume photographers, or photographers in fields such as school photos or other types of high-volume portraiture.

The first volume photography updates for Lumix cameras were announced last year, which provided the S5 II and S5 IIX compatibility with Opticon Bluetooth barcode/QR code scanners to embed subject ID data into the photo file and a series of Volume Photography Photo Grid Lines.

Starting on October 19, a new firmware update (version 3.4 for the S5 II and 2.4 for the S5 IIX) will let photographers take those features a step further, allowing them to upload their own custom masks, program their cameras to accept multiple barcodes/QR codes for each photo, and lock their cameras to require a barcode/QR code to be scanned before they take a photo.

In the Portrait mask, Panasonic has expanded to nine different sizes of portrait masks, and each is still customizable. Photographers can also now design and upload up to 10 of their own 960 x 640 pixel resolution Custom Masks. The update also adds a menu that allows photographers to store any combination of 10 Lumix Photo Grid Lines and their own Custom Masks for quick selection among a set of favorite masks. Photographers will also be able to program a function key on the camera that can quickly turn masks off and on, so the photographer can more easily evaluate exposure without the mask.

The original continuous Barcode/QR code scanning function is getting enhanced with two more features. First is the shot mode, which locks the shutter button until a barcode is scanned. Once the barcode is scanned and the photo is taken, the camera is locked again until another barcode is scanned. Lumix also allows users to scan multiple barcodes or QR codes for the metadata for photo files. Examples of this in use include:

For Preorder projects: Scan the student ID number followed by the photo package that was ordered.

Buddy photos: Scan the student ID numbers for each person who is in the photo (up to 248 characters total).

Sports team positional photos: Scan the IDs for every person in that positional group who will be in the photo (up to 248 characters total).

These new features require the purchase of the Panasonic Lumix Volume Photography Key, which costs $199.99. These new features will also require an update, which will become available on October 19 at 9 PM EST.

Image credits: Panasonic Lumix