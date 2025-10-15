Adorama and Sony Team Up for Free Photo Events

Sony and Adorama are inviting photographers to their highly anticipated Rooftop Photography Events at Sixth Floor Loft in New York City. Over two consecutive days, October 26 and 27, attendees will experience hands-on sessions with Sony cameras, expert guidance from industry professionals, and the chance to capture striking rooftop imagery.

Sony’s Photo Events: Learning Beyond the Classroom

Sony has long been committed to empowering photographers and creators through immersive, hands-on events. Their photo and video workshops take the classroom outside, encouraging participants to experiment with gear, techniques, and creative ideas in real-world settings. These events offer a rare combination of expert mentorship, access to the latest cameras and lenses, and opportunities to network with peers, all in an engaging, high-energy environment designed to inspire creativity and skill development.

October 26: Student & Educator Rooftop Event

For one day only, the 2nd Annual Student & Educator Sony Rooftop Event transforms the classroom into an immersive outdoor photography experience. From 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM EDT, attendees can explore creative sets featuring models, dancers, and an SFX character, all complemented by a live band.

Students will receive hands-on instruction and expert guidance from Sony Artisan Kesha Lambert and Sony Alpha Ambassador Erick Hercules, who will share professional insights on technique, storytelling, and creative workflow. Attendees can borrow Sony cameras and lenses during the event, and each participant will receive an SD card courtesy of SanDisk, while supplies last. In addition, exclusive Sony deals, trade-in opportunities, and on-site personal shopping support from Adorama make it easy for participants to explore the latest gear.

Networking is a key highlight of the day, providing students and educators with the chance to connect with peers from across the tri-state area. Raffles are also part of the experience, with prizes shipped directly to winners so participants can focus on capturing amazing images. Entry is limited to 200 participants at a time, ensuring everyone has the chance to engage fully with the event.

October 27: Skyline Sessions Rooftop Event

The following evening, the 3rd Annual Adorama x Sony Rooftop Photography Event, known as “Skyline Sessions,” runs from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM EDT. This high-energy evening session offers similar hands-on experiences with models, dancers, and live music, giving participants opportunities to experiment with cityscape, portrait, and action photography.

Participants can borrow Sony cameras and lenses on-site, and expert guidance from Kesha Lambert and Erick Hercules will cover creative techniques and practical tips for capturing dynamic images. As with the previous day, Sony deals, trade-ins, and Adorama personal shopping support will be available, and networking opportunities abound for photographers looking to meet like-minded creatives. Attendees are reminded to bring a valid ID and credit card if borrowing gear, and large bags or tripods are not permitted.

Meet the Experts

Kesha Lambert is a New York–based wedding and portrait photographer and a Sony Artisan of Imagery. She has photographed hundreds of weddings worldwide and is passionate about sharing her knowledge with emerging photographers. Kesha provides guidance on creative vision, technical skills, and business strategies, helping attendees elevate their photography while gaining practical, real-world insights.

Erick Urgiles “Hercules” is a Sony Alpha Ambassador, educator, and creative director known for his levitation photography and work with global brands like Nike, Red Bull, and Puma. His projects span advertising campaigns, films, documentaries, and museum exhibitions. Erick also leads creative communities, including #Welevitate and Tienda, connecting photographers and artists through collaborative events. At the rooftop events, he shares both technical tips and insights on storytelling and creative direction.

Together, Kesha and Erick offer attendees a rare opportunity to learn from experienced professionals while experimenting with gear and capturing inspiring rooftop images.

What to Expect

Attendees will have the chance to practice hands-on photography with Sony cameras and lenses, capturing rooftop images across unique sets with models, dancers, and a live band. Kesha Lambert and Erick Hercules will provide expert guidance, sharing insights into technique, storytelling, and professional workflow. Participants will also benefit from networking with fellow students, educators, and photographers, fostering collaboration and creative exchange.

In addition to the creative experience, attendees can take advantage of exclusive Sony deals, trade-in opportunities, and on-site personal shopping support from Adorama. Raffles provide extra excitement, with prizes shipped directly to winners to keep the event convenient and enjoyable. The combination of hands-on experience, mentorship, and networking ensures that participants leave with new skills, inspiration, and memorable images.

These rooftop photography events are more than just hands-on learning experiences, they reflect Sony’s ongoing commitment to fostering creative communities. By providing students, educators, and photographers with access to the latest gear, expert guidance, and collaborative opportunities, Sony continues to support growth, inspiration, and connection within the photography world. Events like these demonstrate how the brand is dedicated not only to technology but to empowering creators to explore, learn, and share their vision with a wider community.

Image credits: Sony, Adorama