Wild Leopard Sharks Mating Caught on Camera for First Time Ever

Scientists working in the South Pacific made scientific history after recording leopard sharks mating. The never-before-captured mating sequence caught the sharks, also known as zebra sharks (Stegostoma tigrinum), in a “threesome,” and the footage could help aid vital conservation efforts.

“I thought ‘Something is going to happen — I’m staying right here with my GoPros,” Dr. Hugo Lassauce, a researcher at the University of the Sunshine Coast (UniSC) in Queensland, Australia, told The Guardian. “An hour later, it finally happened.”

Dr. Lassauce observed the female with two males “grasping her pectoral fins” while snorkeling in New Caledonia, a French territory of islands in the southwest Pacific Ocean. Although the researcher waited for the event to begin for about an hour, it was over quickly, lasting just under two minutes.

“Then the males lost all their energy and lay immobile on the bottom while the female swam away actively,” Dr. Lassauce adds. His footage is the first ever captured showing leopard sharks mating, threesome or no.

“It’s rare to witness sharks mating int he wild, but to see it with an endangered species — and film the event — was so exciting that we just started cheering,” the doctor said in a statement published by the University of the Sunshine Coast.

While other shark species have been observed mating, including in groups of multiple males and a single female, leopard shark mating behavior had previously proved elusive.

Dr. Christine Dudgeon, a marine ecologist with over two decades of experience working with leopard sharks, believes that Dr. Lassauce’s video could prove instrumental to ongoing conservation efforts. If sharks mate in particular areas, for example, they could be better protected. The doctor, who is a co-author on the associated research paper and a UniSC Senior Research Fellow, adds that the video provides essential evidence that the site in New Caledonia is a critical mating habitat.

The footage may also help scientists working on artificial insemination programs be more successful with “rewilding” efforts for leopard sharks. The Guardian reports that multiple countries, including Australia, located about 750 miles from New Caledonia, are working on leopard shark reintroduction programs.

“It’s surprising and fascinating that two males were involved sequentially on this occasion,” Dr. Dudgeon concludes. “From a genetic diversity perspective, we want to find out how many fathers contribute to the batches of eggs laid each year by females.”

Image credits: University of the Sunshine Coast. The associated research paper, “Observation of group courtship/copulating behavior for free-living Indo-Pacific Leopard sharks, Stegostoma tigrinum,” was published last week in Springer Nature Link. The research paper is co-authored by Hugo Lassauce, Hugues Gossuin, Christine L. Dudgeon, and Olivier Chateau.