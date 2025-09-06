The Spectacular Winning Images of the 2025 Underwater Awards Australasia

A photo of a leopard seal with its jaws wide open has taken home the top prize in the Underwater Awards Australasia 2025.

James Ferrara’s shot of a leopard seal in Antarctica won ‘Best in Show’ as well as the top spot in the International Waters Category. “Known for their mix of curiosity and aggression, they’re a dream subject for any underwater photographer,” Ferrara says.

“While these powerful predators often rest on ice floes to conserve energy after a big meal, I was fortunate enough to spend time in the water with this one. At first, it was standoffish, keeping its distance, but as the encounter progressed, it became increasingly curious. By the end, it was opening its mouth and flashing its teeth—a clear display of dominance, a reminder of who’s in charge! Though I felt a jolt of nerves, the thrill of experiencing my dream scenario kept me focused, present, and absolutely in awe.”

The other category winners are Vadim Belakhov (Sharks), Neil Vincent (Conservation), Talia Greis (Sydney), Marcia Riederer (Australian), Jake Wilton (Portfolio), Luciano Morales Corinaldesi (Smartphone/Action Cam), Imogen Manins (Tough TG), and Laura Gourgas (Reels Showcase).

International Waters

Sharks

Australian

Smartphone

Portfolio Winner

Sydney

Conservation

All the winners can be found on the photo competition’s website.