The Spectacular Winning Images of the 2025 Underwater Awards Australasia

Matt Growcoot
A collage of three underwater photos: two sea turtles swimming, a shark facing forward, and a diver near a large skeleton on the ocean floor surrounded by small fish.
Photo credit: Luciano Morales Corinaldesi, Sina Ritter, and Jake Wilton.

A photo of a leopard seal with its jaws wide open has taken home the top prize in the Underwater Awards Australasia 2025.

James Ferrara’s shot of a leopard seal in Antarctica won ‘Best in Show’ as well as the top spot in the International Waters Category. “Known for their mix of curiosity and aggression, they’re a dream subject for any underwater photographer,” Ferrara says.

“While these powerful predators often rest on ice floes to conserve energy after a big meal, I was fortunate enough to spend time in the water with this one. At first, it was standoffish, keeping its distance, but as the encounter progressed, it became increasingly curious. By the end, it was opening its mouth and flashing its teeth—a clear display of dominance, a reminder of who’s in charge! Though I felt a jolt of nerves, the thrill of experiencing my dream scenario kept me focused, present, and absolutely in awe.”

The other category winners are Vadim Belakhov (Sharks), Neil Vincent (Conservation), Talia Greis (Sydney), Marcia Riederer (Australian), Jake Wilton (Portfolio), Luciano Morales Corinaldesi (Smartphone/Action Cam), Imogen Manins (Tough TG), and Laura Gourgas (Reels Showcase).

International Waters

A close-up underwater photo of a leopard seal with its mouth wide open, showing sharp teeth and pink tongue, set against a dark, blurry ocean background.
Overall winner and winner of the ‘International Waters’ category. | James Ferrara.
A brightly colored jellyfish with long, flowing tentacles swims against a dark, starry underwater background. The jellyfish’s bell is transparent, revealing red internal structures and bioluminescent green spots.
Second place in the ‘International Waters’ category. A jellyfish, just three to four centimeters, is found in Japan. | Luc Rooman
A small, dark nudibranch with glowing yellow eyes rests inside a vibrant green, translucent sponge, illuminated against a dark background.
Third place in the ‘International Waters’ category. A translucent shrimp in Tulamben’s black volcanic sand seabeds. | Maryline Renault
Two toads underwater, one riding on the other's back, perch on a submerged log. Sunlight filters through the water and tangled branches above, creating dramatic rays and a serene, natural scene.
Honorable Mention in the ‘International Waters’ category. Mating toads in early spring. | Luc Rooman
Three humpback whales, seen underwater, swim gracefully toward the surface with sunlight streaming through the blue water around them. The scene feels serene and majestic.
Honorable Mention in the ‘International Waters’ category. Three humpbacks. | Rowan Dear

Sharks

A Port Jackson shark swims among vibrant green and orange seaweed on the ocean floor, sunlight streaming through the clear water above.
Winner of the ‘Sharks’ category. A Port Jackson shark. | Vadim Belakhov
A great white shark swims directly toward the camera in clear blue ocean water, illuminated by sunlight from above. The sea appears deep and open, with faint fish visible in the background.
Second place in the ‘Sharks’ category. An oceanic whitetip that ‘appeared out of the blue.’ | Sina Ritter
A thresher shark swims gracefully underwater, its long tail fin trailing behind, with sunlight filtering through the blue ocean water above. A small logo and copyright information are visible in the bottom corners.
Third place in the ‘Sharks’ category. A thresher shark. | Megan Shea-Graff
A split-shot photo captures a small spotted shark resting on the ocean floor at sunset, with the sun low above the horizon and coral and water plants visible in the golden light.
Honrable Mention in the ‘Sharks’ category. An epaulette shark at first light in a lagoon. | Gabriel Guzman
A shark swims near a dense, swirling bait ball of small fish in clear blue ocean water, surrounded by other sharks and fish. Sunlight filters down from above, illuminating the underwater scene.
Honrable Mention in the ‘Sharks’ category. A tightly packed baitball is encircled by gray reef sharks. | Laura Gourgas

Australian

A black and white photo of a minke whale swimming against a dark background, highlighting its smooth body, distinct pleats, and dorsal fin. A colorful circular logo is visible in the bottom right corner.
Winner of the ‘Australian’ category. A dwarf minke in the Great Barrier Reef. | Marcia Riederer
A large manta ray swims over sandy ocean floor while surrounded by several small yellow and white fish swimming close to its head and body in clear blue water.
Second place in the ‘Australian’ category. An entourage of reef fish glides with a manta ray. | Laura Gourgas
Underwater view of red lily pads and long stems reaching up toward the water's surface, with a circular opening showing a forest and blue sky above. Light filters through the water, illuminating the scene.
Third place in the ‘Australian’ category. Water lilies illuminated by strobes in Craters Lake National Park, Queensland. | Andrew Watson
A seal swims gracefully underwater through vibrant yellow seaweed and rocks, with sunlight filtering through the water’s surface above.
Honorable Mention in the ‘Australian’ category. A playful seal off the coast of New South Wales | Rowan Dear
A leafy sea dragon camouflaged among kelp underwater, with beams of sunlight shining down through the water from above. Australasian Underwater Awards logo at the bottom right.
Honorable Mention in the ‘Australian’ category. A leafy seadragon, one of the ocean’s ‘most majestic creatures.’ | Lewis Burnett

Smartphone

Two sea turtles swim together above a sandy ocean floor in clear blue water. The turtles appear to be swimming closely side by side, with sunlight illuminating the rippled sand below.
Winner of the ‘Smartphone’ category. A green turtle stack. | Luciano Morales Corinaldesi
A close-up of a small, colorful sea slug with blue-tipped cerata rests on a vibrant green algae leaf underwater. The background is softly blurred. Underwater Awards Australasia logo is in the bottom right corner.
Second place in the ‘Smartphone’ category. ‘Shaun the Sheep.’ | Sean Elliott
A large ocean sunfish (Mola mola) with a speckled, flat body swims gracefully underwater, surrounded by blue ocean. The fish appears close to the camera, with sunlight illuminating its unique shape.
Third place in the ‘Smartphone’ category. A mola mola. | Marco Luciani
A close-up underwater shot of a curious seal with whiskers, swimming near green aquatic plants. Bubbles rise from its nose. The image includes a logo and a photographer credit in the lower corners.
Honorable Mention in the ‘Smartphone’ category. A fur seal of Baranguba Montague Island Nature Reserve. | Selanie Waddilove
A sea turtle rests on sandy ocean floor between large coral formations, with sunlight streaming through the clear water above.
Honorable Mention in the ‘Smartphone’ category. A green sea turtle in Ningaloo Reef. Luciano Morales Corinaldesi

Portfolio Winner

A large manta ray swims underwater surrounded by a dense school of smaller fish, all set against a backdrop of clear blue ocean. A logo and photo credit are visible in the bottom corners.
Jake Wilton won the ‘Portfolio’ category for his series of photos taken on Ningaloo Reef, Austrlaia.

A scuba diver swims near a large, white whale skeleton lying on the ocean floor, surrounded by numerous fish in clear blue water.

A close-up shot of an albatross with its beak partially underwater, creating dynamic splashes and ripples, against a blue sky background.

A large school of fish swims just below the water’s surface, with the sky and clouds visible above and a split-level view showing both underwater and above-water scenes.

Overhead view of a tiger shark swimming just above rippled white sand on the ocean floor, with clear blue water. The shark's stripes and dorsal fin are visible.

A whale shark swims underwater near a dense, swirling school of small fish. A few yellow fish and remoras accompany it. The water is clear, and the scene is calm and vibrant.

Sydney

A large cuttlefish swims above a bed of seaweed surrounded by small fish in clear blue water, with sunlight streaming down from the surface. An underwater photography award logo is in the bottom right corner.
Winner of the ‘Sydney’ category. A giant cuttlefish drifts gracefully through the shallows of Shark Point, Sydney. | Talia Greis
A pair of ornate ghost pipefish float near a coral reef in clear blue-green water, blending in with their surroundings. Black coral structures rise in the background.
Second place in the ‘Sydney’ category. A pair of mating pygmy pipehorse pair with visible egg transfer. | Daniel Sly
Close-up of a small fish peeking out from inside the gill slits of a larger fish, revealing pink gill filaments and textured golden-brown skin. An underwater photography award logo is in the corner.
Third place in the ‘Sydney’ category. A Port Jackson shark’s resident cleaner, an eastern cleaner-clingfish. | William Gladstone
A brightly colored weedy seadragon swims near seaweed underwater, displaying its long snout, spotted body, and orange and yellow fins with sunlight streaming from above.
Honorable Mention in the ‘Sydney’ category. A weedy seadragon. | Daniel Sly
A close-up of a fish underwater with its mouth open, revealing a cluster of orange eggs inside. The fish is lit with vibrant colors against a dark background.
Honorable Mention in the ‘Sydney’ category. An eastern gobblegut with a clutch of fertilized eggs in his mouth. | Daniel Sly

Conservation

A crocodile with its mouth wide open tries to bite a floating plastic bottle in murky water, highlighting pollution in its natural habitat.
Winner of the ‘Conservation’ category. This crocodile swallowed the plastic bottle. | Neil Vincent
A metal coral tree structure hangs underwater, supporting young coral fragments. Numerous small fish swim around the structure in deep blue water. A logo is visible in the bottom right corner.
Second place in the ‘Conservation’ category. A ‘reef tree’ planted by a non-profit at Fitzroy Island. | Angelina Pilarinos
A small fish swims while perched on a piece of colorful plastic debris, with a black background highlighting the contrast between the natural and artificial elements.
Third place in the ‘Conservation’ category. A fish uses garbage as a raft. | PJ Aristorenas
A close-up of a colorful weedy sea dragon with yellow, orange, and brown hues, eating a small shrimp underwater; the background is blurred green.
Honorable Mention in the ‘Conservation’ category. This seadragon had been seriously injured by a fishing line and slowly starved to death. | David Baxter
A sawfish swims along the sandy ocean floor, dragging a tangled fishing line and hook caught in its mouth. Driftwood and branches lie in the background on the seabed.
Honorable Mention in the ‘Conservation’ category. A guitarfish struggles with a discarded name badge in the wake of Cyclone Alfred. | Andrii Slonchak

All the winners can be found on the photo competition’s website.

,
, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A sea turtle swims underwater with its flippers stretched wide against a backdrop of vibrant blue water. Sunbeams radiate from behind the turtle, creating an illuminated and serene scene. Stunning Sunburst Shots Win Underwater Photography Competition
These are the Beautiful (and Tragic) Winners of the 2019 Ocean Art Photo Contest
Digital Kodak Nikonos Mystery Solved
Split image: Left side shows a humpback whale emerging from the blue ocean. Right side shows a close-up of a leopard seal underwater with its mouth open, revealing sharp teeth. 15 Stunning Underwater Photos from the United Nations World Oceans Day Contest
Discussion