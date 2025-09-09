DaVinci Resolve’s New ProRes RAW Support Makes it the Best Color Grading Software

Blackmagic Design announced that DaVinci Resolve 20.2 and Blackmagic Camera 9.8 (public beta) are available now and add long-awaited support for Apple ProRes RAW, including footage captured using the brand-new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple ProRes RAW and ProRes HQ file format support is significant news in the video editing space, instantly making DaVinci Resolve a significantly more compelling option for many mirrorless camera owners, including Panasonic Lumix (Micro Four Thirds and full-frame), Canon (EOS R series and EOS Cinema models), Fujifilm (X and GFX), Leica, Nikon, OM System, Sigma, Sony, and more.

Alongside the new DaVinci Resolve 20.2 and Blackmagic Camera 9.8 (beta) releases, available now, Blackmagic says a future update for Blackmagic’s own cameras, including the Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, and Blackmagic Video Assist 12G will add support for both ProRes RAW file formats.

“With the addition of ProRes RAW formats across our capture, playback and professional editing software products we are continuing our commitment to software updates for existing products,” says Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design.

Petty continues, “Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K customers have always been able to record in compressed ProRes 422 formats, but now they will be able record ProRes RAW and natively playback the files in DaVinci Resolve. We are extremely excited to be delivering yet another free update for our customers.”

It is exceptionally rare for new file support in editing software to be anywhere near as buzz-worthy as this surprise announcement is. This move to bring Apple ProRes RAW and ProRes HQ support to DaVinci Resolve and the broader Blackmagic ecosystem effectively removes the only barrier that prevented a wide range of filmmakers and videographers from editing the file format of their choice on their preferred cameras in the most popular video grading application on the market.

DaVinci Resolve 20.2 and Blackmagic Camera 9.8 public beta are available to download now for free from the Blackmagic Design website. Blackmagic Camera on iPhone will work with ProRes RAW when the iPhone 17 Pro launches on September 19. The Blackmagic Video Assist monitor will be updated soon.

Image credits: Blackmagic Design