Canon Teases Brand New EOS Cinema Camera

Canon is teasing a new camera announcement on September 9. Initial indications point toward a video-centric camera model.

Canon USA and Canon USA Pro Video jointly posted a short teaser on Instagram, seen below.

Canon promises that its upcoming camera delivers “A new way to capture the world.”

The teaser features a mostly obscured view of an angled camera, with an illuminated front tally light as the most obvious design element. The tally light alone indicates that this is a video-centric model, echoing something like the Canon EOS R5 C released back in 2022.

Taking a closer look at the new camera, there are some other interesting details visible in the shadowy photo, including a red shutter release button, the red “C” logo Canon puts on its Cinema cameras, and what appears to be an EVF-less design. The red button is similar to the R5 C, as is the red “C” logo on the front below the white “EOS” text, something the recent EOS R50 V lacked despite incorporating some Cinema EOS features. There are also what look like 1/4-20″ mounting ports on the camera’s top deck, meaning the camera should fit into reasonably high-end video workflows and rigs.

As for the lack of a typical EOS R-style central viewfinder, it is possible there is one tucked away somewhere on the back, but it’s also possible that a video-centric model eschews an EVF altogether, as the R50 V demonstrates. Time will tell on that front.

Time will tell across numerous fronts in this case, as Canon is leaving much to the imagination with its new teaser.

It is worthwhile to consider where the Canon EOS R system is overall now compared to when the EOS R5 C launched a few years ago, as much has changed.

In the time since the EOS R5 C arrived, Canon has focused heavily on video, especially when it comes to lenses. The company released the hybrid-optimized RF 24-105mm f/2.8L Z and RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM Z zoom lenses last year, both of which work alongside Canon’s optional power zoom attachment.

Then on the prime lens side of things, there are the series of f/1.4L VCM lenses that started in June 2024 with the 35mm f/1.4L VCM, which Canon described at the time as the first in a new series of hybrid primes.

That promise has been realized with the subsequent RF 24mm f/1.4L VCM, RF 50mm f/1.4L VCM, and RF 20mm f/1.4L VCM lenses. It stands to reason that Canon may not be done with this lens series yet, either. However, it is impossible to say whether the prime lens attached to the new camera in its teaser image is an existing lens or not, as the VCM primes all feature identical body designs.

Regardless of precisely which features the upcoming Canon EOS Cinema camera offers, the Canon EOS R system is much friendlier to hybrid and video users now than it was when the feature-packed R5 C launched in 2022. Given the apparent body design of the upcoming camera, a safer bet is probably a mid-range EOS Cinema camera, something Canon has not previously offered. That means it could come equipped with either an APS-C or full-frame sensor.

Canon fans won’t need to wait long to learn much more. The camera is being unveiled one week from today, on September 9, just three days before the video-focused IBC trade show kicks off in Amsterdam. IBC runs from September 12-15, and Canon will be in attendance, no doubt showing off its new EOS Cinema camera.

Image credits: Canon