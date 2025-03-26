New Canon RF 20mm f/1.4 L VCM Is Canon’s Widest f/1.4 Lens Ever

The new Canon RF 20mm f/1.4 L VCM is Canon’s first-ever 20mm f/1.4 prime lens and only the second 20mm f/1.4 lens available for full-frame mirrorless cameras, joining the Sigma 20mm f/1.4 DG DN Art lens. The new RF 20mm f/1.4 L VCM joins Canon’s three other VCM lenses, each designed with hybrid creators in mind.

Like the Canon RF 24mm f/1.4 L VCM, which had a short-lived reign as Canon’s widest L series prime for RF, the RF 35mm f/1.4 L VCM, and the RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM, the RF 20mm f/1.4 L VCM promises to be as comfortable in a video-first workflow as in a photographer’s kit. To serve the hybrid audience, the VCM series lenses feature a de-clicked manual aperture ring (which only works in photo modes in the latest EOS R series cameras, like the EOS R5 II, EOS R1, and later cameras), minimized focus breathing, and Canon’s Voice Coil Motor autofocus technology, hence the model name. The Voice Coil Motors promise swifter and smoother autofocus, as these stronger motors can move the heavier glass elements featured in Canon’s professional-grade L series lenses.

“This lens pushes the boundaries of creative expression, offering extensive width, and depth, and beautiful dramatic effects for those who seek a high level of output across still and video shooting,” Canon promises. “Perfect for creators, video journalists, corporate video professionals, and independent filmmakers, the new RF 20mm f/1.4 L VCM lens is an impressive addition to Canon’s products that cater to the new era of hybrid shooting needs.”

On the inside, the lens features 15 elements arranged across 11 groups. Of these elements, there is one Super UD element, a pair of UD elements, two aspherical lenses, and a BR lens. While many of these are common, the BR lens element is unusual.

“BR” stands for Blue Spectrum Refractive, an element that deals with blue (short wavelength) light. Blue light is more challenging for optical engineers to correct for, especially in wider lenses. While the RF 24mm f/1.4 L VCM doesn’t feature a BR element, it was necessary to include it in the RF 20mm f/1.4 L VCM while achieving the same high-end optical performance in a unified body design — more on that in a moment.

Canon debuted its BR lens element technology a decade ago in the Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM. The BR element in the RF 20mm f/1.4 L VCM promises to reduce chromatic aberrations as it did then. Canon’s RF 85mm f/1.2 L USM lens also sports a BR element, by the way, so it is not exclusively reserved for wide-angle lenses.

Canon has also spent significant effort ensuring its new RF 20mm f/1.4 L lens is well-suited to astrophotography. After all, the focal length and fast aperture are a compelling combination for night sky enthusiasts. To that end, the lens promises sharp, pinpoint rendering of stars, even in the corners. Photographers should ensure they take full advantage of Canon’s carefully crafted digital lens corrections, though, as they are vital for extracting the best possible performance for the lens.

Returning to the lens design, another part of its appeal for hybrid creators. Canon’s RF Hybrid Prime series, which comprises the four L VCM lenses, features a unified body design. All four lenses are 99.3 millimeters (3.9 inches) long with a diameter of 76.5 millimeters (three inches). Each lens takes the same 67mm filters. While the weights vary a bit, ranging from 515 grams (18.2 ounces) for the RF 24mm f/1.4 L VCM to 580 grams (20.5 ounces) for the RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM, Canon says users should not need to adjust a rig or gimbal when swapping between the Hybrid Prime lenses. The new RF 20mm f/1.4 L VCM is on the lighter end, tipping the scales at just 519 grams (18.3 ounces).

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF 20mm f/1.4 L VCM lens will begin shipping in April for a suggested retail price of $1,699. Since it is an L lens, it will ship with a lens pouch and lens hood, unlike Canon’s non-L RF lenses.

