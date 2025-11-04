Canon Offers an Even Better Look at Its Upcoming Camera

Less than 48 hours before its highly anticipated reveal, Canon has shared a fresh teaser image of its upcoming camera.

The longtime camera company has stuck with its original teaser tagline: “Elevate Your Image.” This further solidifies the original expectations that this new SLR-styled mirrorless camera would prioritize still photography features and performance over video. However, given that Canon has been serious about implementing high-end video features across nearly all of its cameras since the DSLR era, it is a safe bet that the new camera will also be built with hybrid creators in mind.

The original teaser image, shared again below, showed the back of the upcoming camera, obscured almost entirely in shadow.

In contrast, the new teaser image shows the camera from the front and, somewhat surprisingly, offers a pretty good look at it. There are not necessarily many key details to conclude from this angle, but the camera appears to have an enthusiast-oriented design with a prominent front grip and relatively tall viewfinder area (taller than the one on a camera like the Canon EOS R8). The upcoming camera appears to have a healthy array of physical buttons and controls on its top deck. Concerning these top deck controls, it looks as though they cover the entire area near the shutter release, which would eliminate the possibility of an information display like the one the R5 II has.

Speaking of the Canon EOS R5 II, if this upcoming camera is enthusiast-oriented, as seems like a reasonably safe bet given its design, it is also a safe bet that Canon will incorporate some of the R5 II’s advancements into this new camera. Canon typically employs a trickle-down approach, debuting its newest and best technologies in professional-grade cameras before gradually incorporating them into its later, downstream camera models. Potential R5 II features that could make it into Canon’s next camera include improved Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, enhanced processing and performance, and improved video recording features.

Although the original teaser left open the possibility of a new lens, this latest teaser photo shows that the lens included here is the RF 24-105mm f/4 L. If this is a kit lens for the new camera, that would squarely put it in the enthusiast and even professional segment, as it is a $1,400 L-series lens.

Although Canon has not necessarily answered any of the open questions with its latest teaser, it has provided additional evidence for initial hypotheses. The new camera has all the makings of a photo-oriented model designed for, at the very least, enthusiast-level photographers. Canon fans won’t need to wait much longer to find out all the details, though, as Canon’s new camera will be unveiled on Thursday, November 6, at 1 AM (November 5 at 10 PM PT).

Image credits: Canon