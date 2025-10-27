Canon Teases Upcoming Camera Launch for November 6, 2025

Canon is teasing what appears to be a new camera launch set for November 6. While the company did not provide any details, there is a bit that can be extracted from what little it has shown. Namely, this looks like it will be a photo-focused camera.

Canon USA set a video to premiere on November 5 at 10 PM PT, or November 6 at 1 AM ET that asks viewers to prepare to “elevate your image” with nothing more than a silhouette of a camera on a tripod, with the only truly visible portion of the image being a rear LCD, which points to this teaser as being for a camera instead of a lens. Canon also typically does not tease lens launches.

As mentioned this appears to be a stills-focused camera by the use of the language “image” and the fact that the image Canon USA chose to run showcases a photo-centric tripod. The design of the camera is also one of Canon’s more enthusiast-focused and traditional, with an electronic viewfinder bump at the top, side panel featuring an array of ports, and no built-in battery grip.

The lack of a battery grip means that this camera — if this is a camera launch — most likely will fall into the R5, R6, R7, or R8 lines if it is a camera within an existing series. However, the size of the EVF bump is more in line with the R5 and R6 lines than the one found on the R7 or R8 cameras, which use a shorter, stubbier design. While not impossible, it does seem unlikely that this would be a new R5 camera since Canon just released the R5 Mark II at the end of 2024.

Canon’s R6 Mark II isn’t strictly “old” at this point, but it’s not necessarily new either. The camera was announced in late 2022 and was fully released in early 2023. At the time, it was described as being a “mini R3,” and given that Canon still actively promotes the R3 as a pro-level sports photography camera, the R6 II remains a fairly powerful option for a wide variety of photography disciplines.

Another possibility is that the camera is not photo-centric like the teaser image seems to imply and it is instead more video focused, which would make it a possible R5 II C camera. Given Canon’s focus on the video front in 2025, this isn’t impossible. Canon has released the Powershot V1, R50V, and C50 this year already and an R5 C II would nicely update Canon’s video suite across the board.

It is also always possible that this camera is entirely new and will not be one of the existing series of cameras. This possibility can’t be ignored given that Canon has done this multiple times recently, namely with the Powershot V1, the EOS R3, and the C50.

Whatever the case, the mystery will be revealed in the middle of the night eastern time on November 6, 2025.

Image credits: Canon