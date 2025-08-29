Hasselblad Has a Winner, and Did We NEED the GR IV? | The PetaPixel Podcast

This week on the PetaPixel podcast, the team discusses the Hasselblad X2D II 100C and the Ricoh GR IV. Two very different cameras, but both have their merits. But while the Hasselblad actually came down in price compared to its predecessor, the opposite is true of the GR IV. So, was it worth it?

Chris Niccolls found a lot to like about both Hasselblad’s new X2D II (as did Jeremy Gray, who wrote the review that accompanies Chris’s video review), but we still have questions. For starters, why did it take so long for Hasselblad to finally make its camera system more usable? Beyond that, is there anything still missing?

But perhaps more importantly, photographers are probably wondering how it compares to the Fujifilm GFX series, and Chris Niccolls has thoughts.

Also, while the high price has put a lot of photographers off of the GR IV, Chris was pretty enamored with the update and thinks it was worthwhile… but is he alone in that opinion? The team dives into it!

