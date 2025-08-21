Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II Is Lightest of Its Kind and Nikon’s Best Autofocus Performer

A Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II camera lens is shown on a white background, displaying its zoom and focus rings, lens markings, and branding on the barrel.

Nikon’s first, second-generation lens in the Nikkor Z family has arrived. The Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II promises faster autofocus, improved performance, and is the lightest 24-70mm f/2.8 zoom lens in its class.

The redesigned Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II lens weighs just 675 grams (1.49 pounds), which is 130 grams (nearly 0.3 pounds) lighter than the original Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S released in early 2019. Nikon’s 24-70mm f/2.8 S II is the lightest 24-70mm f/2.8 full-frame lens on the market, besting even the featherweight Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II, which weighs 695 grams (1.5 pounds). The Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM weighs 900 grams (just under two pounds), the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art lens is 735 grams (1.6 pounds), and the Panasonic Lumix S Pro 24-70mm f/2.8 is 935 grams (2.1 pounds).

A close-up side view of a NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II camera lens, showing detailed markings and textured zoom and focus rings, with the lens in a horizontal position.
Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II

Nikon’s second-generation 24-70mm f/2.8 is not just the lightest 24-70mm f/2.8 lens available for full-frame mirrorless cameras, but it is also the first to employ an internal zoom mechanism. This means that when photographers change the focal length, the lens’s length does not change. This increases stability, which can be important on gimbals for video applications, and ensures superior dust and drip resistance, all else equal.

A young man rides a BMX bike on a city bridge while another man walks beside him, filming with a professional camera rig. The scene takes place during the day under metal arches.

The Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II is 142 millimeters (5.6 inches) long and has a maximum diameter of 84 millimeters (3.4 inches). The internal zoom design makes the lens longer compared to the minimum length of the original Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S lens, which was just 126 millimeters (about five inches) long at its shortest. Sony’s FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II is even shorter; just 119.9 millimeters (4.7 inches) at its shortest.

A person holds a Nikon Z series camera with a large telephoto lens, which is marked with water droplets, suggesting outdoor use. The camera and lens are shown in close-up detail.

In addition to being lighter (and longer) than the original Z 24-70mm f/2.8 zoom, the new version is also slightly narrower. The new 24-70mm f/2.8 accepts 77mm front filters, while the original Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S has an 82mm thread. Speaking of filters, the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II’s included lens hood has a filter adjustment window so users can adjust variable ND and circular polarizing filters without removing the hood or sticking their fingers toward the front of the lens.

A person adjusts the lens hood on a professional DSLR camera with both hands while standing outdoors on sandy ground.

The “first of its kind” claims continue. The Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II is also Nikon’s first lens to utilize Silky Swift VCM (SSVCM) motors for its autofocus drive. The improved motors deliver autofocus that Nikon says is approximately five times better than the AF on the original Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S. Nikon also says that its new Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II is its fastest focusing lens ever. It is a remarkable claim, and one PetaPixel looks forward to testing as soon as possible.

Nikon also promises that autofocus tracking performance during zooming is about 60% better than before, “making it even easier to capture decisive moments with fast-moving subjects such as athletes in action.” While a 24-70mm f/2.8 lens is not necessarily a go-to sports lens, improved performance for capturing action is always welcome.

A person with glasses and tousled hair holds a camera, preparing to take a photo near a beach at sunset. A wooden fence and the ocean are visible in the background.

As for minimum focusing distance, the lens can focus to 0.24 meters (0.79 feet) at 24mm and 28mm, 0.27 meters (0.89 feet) at 35mm, 0.3 meters (0.99 feet) at 50mm, and 0.33 meters (1.09 feet) at 70mm. The lens’s maximum reproduction ratio is 0.21x at the wide end and 0.32x at the telephoto end. This is significantly better than its predecessor, which has a 0.22x magnification ratio at its best.

On the optics side, the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II features Nikon’s new Meso Amorphous Coat, which the company says offers the best anti-reflection performance of any Nikon lens. The lens also includes the company’s ARNEO Coat, which helps suppress ghosting and flare.

A person holds a camera and takes a photo of a woman in a light dress, who stands softly lit in the background; the woman's image is clearly visible on the camera screen.

The new lens has fewer elements than before, just 14 across 10 groups. The original Z 24-70mm f/2.8 has 17 elements in 15 groups. The new zoom has a redesigned 11-bladed circular aperture, while its predecessor has a nine-bladed aperture.

Nikon promises that the new Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II lens is better-suited for video. The lens has been optimized for video recording and promises better focus breathing suppression. The lens also features a control ring that can be clicked or de-clicked, while the original lens had only a smooth control ring option.

A black Nikon digital camera with a large zoom lens attached, featuring various buttons and a textured grip, shown from a front angle.

The first Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S lens also has an OLED information panel that can display different parameters, including focus distance, focal length, and aperture. That display has been removed for the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, which could be a notable omission for some users and entirely inconsequential for others.

Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II Sample Images

Close-up of a person’s face with short dark hair, softly lit. Dappled light patterns from a woven object create bright spots and shadows across their skin. Their expression is calm and thoughtful.

A person in a flowing white dress stands on rocky shore at dusk, backlit by warm light that illuminates their hair and dress, with the ocean and dark cliffs in the background.

A scenic view of the Seine River in Paris, with boats docked along the riverside, a bridge in the background, and historic buildings lining the opposite bank under a clear blue sky.

A young woman with long dark hair is softly illuminated by warm light from the side. She wears a sheer white top and looks into the camera with a thoughtful expression, her hands gently touching near her face.

A young man in a denim jacket and jeans sits on a bicycle, looking at the camera, with a stone archway and trees in the background.

A person leaps mid-air in a dynamic pose beneath a stone archway, silhouetted against a cloudy sky, with street lamps and a modern building visible in the background.

A person on a BMX bike jumps in silhouette under an archway, with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background at sunset.

A hand holds two red cherries above a glass filled with ice water, with a clear bottle in the blurred background.

A woman with long hair gazes thoughtfully into the distance near sunset, soft golden light and blurred bokeh circles illuminating her face against a dim blue sky.

Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II Pricing and Availability

The Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II lens will be available in mid-September for a suggested retail price of $2,799.95, a sizable increase over its predecessor’s current price of $2,396.95. That said, the original Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S is available now on sale for $2,096.95.

Image credits: Nikon

