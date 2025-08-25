Photographer is Ejected From US Open After Interrupting Match Point and Sparking Chaos

A photographer who entered onto a tense US Open tennis court during a critical moment sparked chaos as his presence caused match point to be replayed, sending Russian star Daniil Medvedev into a frenzy.

Previous US Open winner Medvedev was playing Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York last night and in the third set — with Bonzi on match point — an accredited photographer unwisely entered onto the court.

Bonzi had just missed his first serve when the photographer jogged slowly from the corner of the court so he could be in the center, opposite the umpire. The Daily Mail reports he did this so he could get a clear shot of Bonzi celebrating his win.

However, the photographer’s appearance sparked a rebuke from the empire. “Not now, get off the court, please,” chair umpire Greg Allensworth says into his mic. “Ladies and gentlemen, because of the delay caused by an outside interference, first serve has been granted.”

After handing Bonzi back his first serve, a call which essentially gave Bonzi three attempts at winning the match, Medvedev sprinted over to the empire to protest the call while also encouraging the crowd to boo and jeer. He accused the umpire of wanting to go home early. “He gets paid by the match, not by the hour,” Medvedev shouts into a broadcast camera.

Medvedev then continues to rile up the crowd who are whipped into a frenzy, causing a delay of six minutes on match point. It went on so long that Medvedev eventually asked the crowd to calm down, despite inflaming the situation initially.

When play finally got underway again, with the crowd still clamoring, Bonzi failed to capitalize on match point as Medvedev saved it and won the set. However, the world number 13 would ultimately lose out to Bonzi which sparked a further meltdown from him at the end of the game as he smashed his racket on the floor.

Daniil Medvedev looking totally distraught after his loss to Bonzi at the U.S. open. He’s smashing his racquet and just sitting on the court. Brutal loss to swallow. pic.twitter.com/CYvceKNR2M — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 25, 2025

Afterward, Medvedev said he didn’t blame the photographer for what happened, reserving his ire for the umpire.

“I was not upset with the photographer. I was upset with the decision,” Medvedev says, per AP. “The delay from the photographer was probably four seconds and a half. I’m not sure it’s enough for a (first) serve.”

A U.S. Tennis Association spokesperson said the photographer was ushered from the court by U.S. Open security and his credentials have been revoked.