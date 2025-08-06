100th Episode Special! Our Best and Worst YouTube Experiences | The PetaPixel Podcast
We did it: The PetaPixel Podcast has reached 100 episodes! Come celebrate with us as we recap the biggest news stories from the last two weeks before Chris Niccolls, Jordan Drake, and Jaron Schneider recap their best and worst memories making the PetaPixel YouTube show over the last three years.
In This Episode:
- 00:00 – We’re back! Happy 100th episode!
- 08:24 – Camp Snap has a new Super8 inspired video camera
- 11:24 – Sony RX1R II is selling well despite high price
- 13:11 – The Panasonic S1 II shows partially stacked sensors can have incredible dynamic range
- 15:35 – Harman launched Phoenix II (Review)
- 18:57 – Lomography has a new full line of Petzval lenses
- 22:38 – Insta360 launched a new drone brand
- 29:20 – DJI launched a 360-degree camera
- 31:47 – DJI won’t deny its drones are being sold under a different brand in the US
- 35:00 – Leica is working on a 135mm prime lens for L-mount
- 37:40 – Fujifilm is the last camera maker to increase prices due to Trump’s tariffs
- 38:46 – US and Japan agree to 15% tariff
- 39:47 – Canon plans to cut costs and increases prices to adapt to tariffs
- 40:44 – Sigma won’t raise prices again due to the additional 5%
- 42:52 – The BEST and WORST experiences shooting the YouTube show
- 1:05:38 – What have you been up to?
- 1:10:09 – Never read the comments / Tech Support
- 1:33:43 – Feel good stories of the week